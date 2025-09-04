



There were a few large ticket winners in week 0 of the D2 football campaign 2025-26 and a few under-performers. The top 4 places remain intact, because no. 1 Ferris State convincingly no. 17 Pitt State defeated and the state of Grand Valley overwent over Lincoln. Virginia Union is in the top 5 after crushing Miles, 45-3. West Florida was another winner in week 0 after defeating Lenoir-Rhyne at home. The Argos lands at number 6 this week. LR falls but stays in the top 25. Ut Perm -pelvis was the largest rising tube of week 0, after they shocked no. 6 Central Oklahoma. The Falcons climbed this week from outside the in the preseason top 25 to no. 15. Central Washington was the next, when the wildcats rose to no. 16 after beating Colorado Mesa. Teams that fell include Valdosta State, Bemidji State and Central Oklahoma. See the full Flocollege Top 25 D2 football ranking below. Flocollege D2 Football Rankings 2025: Week 1 Ferris State (Prev. 1) Harding (Prev. 2) Grand Valley State (Prev. 3) Slippery Rock (Prev. 4) Virginia Union (Prev. 9) West Florida (Prev. 7) Valdosta State (Prev. 5) Angelo State (Prev. 10) West -Colorado (Prev. 14) Minnesota State (Prev. 11) Kutztown (Prev. 8) Indianapolis (Prev. 15) Charleston (WV) (Prev. 12) CSU Pueblo (Prev. 13) Out Perm -pelvis (Prev. Nr) Central Washington (Prev. Nr) Pittsburg State (Prev. 16) West Alabama (Prev. 20) Ouachita Baptist (Prev. 18) Central Oklahoma (Prev. 6) Bemidi State (Prev. 17) Truman (Prev. 23) Lenoirrhyne (Prev. 19) Michigan Tech (Prev. Nr) Wingate (Prev. Nr) Also received votes: MSU MoorHead, Emory & Henry, Central Missouri, Colorado Mines, Catawba, Delta State, Minnesota Duluth, Augustana (SD), Sioux Falls Earlier D2 -Football ranking Methodology for 2025-26 Top 25 D2 ranking The Flocollege Division 2 football ranking is powered by a mix of objective data and input from voters. Ranking factors include: Voting points

Win

Margin

D2 College Football Week 1 Games 2025 Thursday, September 4, 2025 18:00 et Charleston (WV) vs California (PA)

18:00 et Tiffin vs Wayne State (MI)

18:00 Et Clarion vs West Virginia Wesleyan

19:00 et Southern Nazarener vs Henderson State

19:00 Et Frostburg State vs Millersville

19:00 Et Oklahoma Baptist vs Zuid -arkansas

19:00 Et Harding versus Northwest -oklahoma

19:00 et assumption vs Kutztown

19:00 Et Arkansasmonticello vs Zuidoost -edoklahoma

19:00 ET Ashland vs Indiana (PA)

19:00 Et Arkansas Tech vs Southwestern Oklahoma

19:00 et Pace vs East Stroudsburg

19:00 Et Bloomsburg vs Fairmont State

20:00 et Fort Hays State vs CSU Pueblo

20:00 et Ouachita Baptist vs East Central

20:00 et Michigan Tech vs South Dakota Mines

21:00 ET Colorado School of Mines vs West Texas A&M Friday, September 5, 2025 18:00 Et Slippery Rock vs Franklin Pierce Saturday 6 September 2025 12:00 et Northern Michigan vs Northwood

12:00 Et West Alabama vs Chowan

12:00 pm et Thomas More vs Dayton

12:00 pm et Barton vs West Virginia State

12:00 pm et Uindy vs Findlay

12:00 pm et Valdosta State vs Johnson C. Smith Smith

12:00 pm et Lincoln (PA) VS Duquesne

12:00 Et West Chester vs Bentley

13:00 Et West Florida vs Kentucky Wesleyan

13:00 Et Bowie State vs Shippenburg

13:00 Et Catawba vs Emory & Henry

13:00 et Erskine vs Anderson (SC)

13:00 et Seton Hill vs West Liberty

13:00 et Concord vs Bluefield State

13:00 et Hillsdale vs Mckendree

13:00 ET Truman State vs Butler

1:30 pm and Iron vs. VMI

14:00 Et Ferris State vs Lake Erie

14:00 Et Jamestown vs Augustana (SD)

14:00 Et Quincy vs Roosevelt

14:00 ET Minot State vs Minnesota State

14:00 Et Gannon vs Saginaw Valley

14:00 ET NORTHWEST Missouri State vs Washburn

14:00 Et Bemidji State vs Winona State

14:00 Et Albany State (GA) vs Kentucky State

15:00 et Lincoln (MO) vs Lane

3 pm et Florida Memorial vs Clark Atlanta

15:00 ET Miles vs Edward Waters

15:05 Et Southern Oregon vs West -oregon

17:00 et Elizabeth City State vs Hampton

17:00 et Livingstone vs all

17:00 et Walsh vs Wheeling

17:00 et Virginia State vs Norfolk State

17:00 and Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Tusculum

17:00 Et Sorter vs Savannah State

17:00 et msu Moorhead vs Southwest Minnesota State

17:00 Et St. Anselm vs Merrimack

17:00 et Fayetteville State vs UNC Pembroke

17:00 et Glenville State vs Lock Haven

17:00 et American International vs Central Connecticut State

17:30 Et Winston-Salem vs Mars Hill

18:00 et Black Hills State vs Grand Valley State

18:00 et Central State (OH) vs Tuskegee

18:00 et Missouri S&T vs Northeastern State

18:00 et Missouri Southern State vs Southwest Baptist

18:00 et Mary vs Wayne State (NE)

18:00 et Emporia State vs Angelo State

18:00 et Northern State vs Sioux Falls

6.30 pm et Minnesota Duluth vs Concordiast. Paul

19:00 et West -colorado vs Midwestern State

19:00 et ut Perm -pelvis versus Adams State

19:00 Et Western New Mexico vs New Mexico Highlands

19:00 et Eastern New Mexico vs Colorado Mesa

19:00 Et Pittsburg State vs Central Oklahoma

19:00 et Lincoln (Ca) vs Texas A & Mkingsville

19:00 et Central Washington vs Montana

19:00 Et Chadron State vs Nebraskearney

21:00 Et Fort Lewis vs Arizona Christian View Lenoir-Rhyne vs. West Florida from week 0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WGWBOOC3ZE How to view D2 Football in 2025 Hundreds of division 2 football matches will stream live at Flocollege and the Flosports app. Game repetitions, highlights and break news are also available on both platforms. Archived images at Flocollege Video images of all games are archived and stored in a video library for Flocollege -subscribers To pay attention to the duration of their subscriptions. View the 2025 Football Season Course on Flocollege Flocollege is the home base of the best FCS, Division II and Division III football campaign throughout the season. Don't miss the newest university football campaign through the schedule of the Flocollege schedule for the latest games in Bookmark. Become a member of the Football Conversation

