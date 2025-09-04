Sports
D2 football ranking 2025 Week 1: Ferris State, GVSU WIN; UTPB, CWU Klim
There were a few large ticket winners in week 0 of the D2 football campaign 2025-26 and a few under-performers.
The top 4 places remain intact, because no. 1 Ferris State convincingly no. 17 Pitt State defeated and the state of Grand Valley overwent over Lincoln.
Virginia Union is in the top 5 after crushing Miles, 45-3. West Florida was another winner in week 0 after defeating Lenoir-Rhyne at home. The Argos lands at number 6 this week. LR falls but stays in the top 25.
Ut Perm -pelvis was the largest rising tube of week 0, after they shocked no. 6 Central Oklahoma. The Falcons climbed this week from outside the in the preseason top 25 to no. 15. Central Washington was the next, when the wildcats rose to no. 16 after beating Colorado Mesa.
Teams that fell include Valdosta State, Bemidji State and Central Oklahoma.
See the full Flocollege Top 25 D2 football ranking below.
Flocollege D2 Football Rankings 2025: Week 1
- Ferris State (Prev. 1)
- Harding (Prev. 2)
- Grand Valley State (Prev. 3)
- Slippery Rock (Prev. 4)
- Virginia Union (Prev. 9)
- West Florida (Prev. 7)
- Valdosta State (Prev. 5)
- Angelo State (Prev. 10)
- West -Colorado (Prev. 14)
- Minnesota State (Prev. 11)
- Kutztown (Prev. 8)
- Indianapolis (Prev. 15)
- Charleston (WV) (Prev. 12)
- CSU Pueblo (Prev. 13)
- Out Perm -pelvis (Prev. Nr)
- Central Washington (Prev. Nr)
- Pittsburg State (Prev. 16)
- West Alabama (Prev. 20)
- Ouachita Baptist (Prev. 18)
- Central Oklahoma (Prev. 6)
- Bemidi State (Prev. 17)
- Truman (Prev. 23)
- Lenoirrhyne (Prev. 19)
- Michigan Tech (Prev. Nr)
- Wingate (Prev. Nr)
Also received votes:
MSU MoorHead, Emory & Henry, Central Missouri, Colorado Mines, Catawba, Delta State, Minnesota Duluth, Augustana (SD), Sioux Falls
Earlier D2 -Football ranking
Methodology for 2025-26 Top 25 D2 ranking
The Flocollege Division 2 football ranking is powered by a mix of objective data and input from voters.
Ranking factors include:
- Voting points
- Win
- Margin
- Get rid of
D2 College Football Week 1 Games 2025
Thursday, September 4, 2025
- 18:00 et Charleston (WV) vs California (PA)
- 18:00 et Tiffin vs Wayne State (MI)
- 18:00 Et Clarion vs West Virginia Wesleyan
- 19:00 et Southern Nazarener vs Henderson State
- 19:00 Et Frostburg State vs Millersville
- 19:00 Et Oklahoma Baptist vs Zuid -arkansas
- 19:00 Et Harding versus Northwest -oklahoma
- 19:00 et assumption vs Kutztown
- 19:00 Et Arkansasmonticello vs Zuidoost -edoklahoma
- 19:00 ET Ashland vs Indiana (PA)
- 19:00 Et Arkansas Tech vs Southwestern Oklahoma
- 19:00 et Pace vs East Stroudsburg
- 19:00 Et Bloomsburg vs Fairmont State
- 20:00 et Fort Hays State vs CSU Pueblo
- 20:00 et Ouachita Baptist vs East Central
- 20:00 et Michigan Tech vs South Dakota Mines
- 21:00 ET Colorado School of Mines vs West Texas A&M
Friday, September 5, 2025
- 18:00 Et Slippery Rock vs Franklin Pierce
Saturday 6 September 2025
- 12:00 et Northern Michigan vs Northwood
- 12:00 Et West Alabama vs Chowan
- 12:00 pm et Thomas More vs Dayton
- 12:00 pm et Barton vs West Virginia State
- 12:00 pm et Uindy vs Findlay
- 12:00 pm et Valdosta State vs Johnson C. Smith Smith
- 12:00 pm et Lincoln (PA) VS Duquesne
- 12:00 Et West Chester vs Bentley
- 13:00 Et West Florida vs Kentucky Wesleyan
- 13:00 Et Bowie State vs Shippenburg
- 13:00 Et Catawba vs Emory & Henry
- 13:00 et Erskine vs Anderson (SC)
- 13:00 et Seton Hill vs West Liberty
- 13:00 et Concord vs Bluefield State
- 13:00 et Hillsdale vs Mckendree
- 13:00 ET Truman State vs Butler
- 1:30 pm and Iron vs. VMI
- 14:00 Et Ferris State vs Lake Erie
- 14:00 Et Jamestown vs Augustana (SD)
- 14:00 Et Quincy vs Roosevelt
- 14:00 ET Minot State vs Minnesota State
- 14:00 Et Gannon vs Saginaw Valley
- 14:00 ET NORTHWEST Missouri State vs Washburn
- 14:00 Et Bemidji State vs Winona State
- 14:00 Et Albany State (GA) vs Kentucky State
- 15:00 et Lincoln (MO) vs Lane
- 3 pm et Florida Memorial vs Clark Atlanta
- 15:00 ET Miles vs Edward Waters
- 15:05 Et Southern Oregon vs West -oregon
- 17:00 et Elizabeth City State vs Hampton
- 17:00 et Livingstone vs all
- 17:00 et Walsh vs Wheeling
- 17:00 et Virginia State vs Norfolk State
- 17:00 and Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Tusculum
- 17:00 Et Sorter vs Savannah State
- 17:00 et msu Moorhead vs Southwest Minnesota State
- 17:00 Et St. Anselm vs Merrimack
- 17:00 et Fayetteville State vs UNC Pembroke
- 17:00 et Glenville State vs Lock Haven
- 17:00 et American International vs Central Connecticut State
- 17:30 Et Winston-Salem vs Mars Hill
- 18:00 et Black Hills State vs Grand Valley State
- 18:00 et Central State (OH) vs Tuskegee
- 18:00 et Missouri S&T vs Northeastern State
- 18:00 et Missouri Southern State vs Southwest Baptist
- 18:00 et Mary vs Wayne State (NE)
- 18:00 et Emporia State vs Angelo State
- 18:00 et Northern State vs Sioux Falls
- 6.30 pm et Minnesota Duluth vs Concordiast. Paul
- 19:00 et West -colorado vs Midwestern State
- 19:00 et ut Perm -pelvis versus Adams State
- 19:00 Et Western New Mexico vs New Mexico Highlands
- 19:00 et Eastern New Mexico vs Colorado Mesa
- 19:00 Et Pittsburg State vs Central Oklahoma
- 19:00 et Lincoln (Ca) vs Texas A & Mkingsville
- 19:00 et Central Washington vs Montana
- 19:00 Et Chadron State vs Nebraskearney
- 21:00 Et Fort Lewis vs Arizona Christian
View Lenoir-Rhyne vs. West Florida from week 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WGWBOOC3ZE
How to view D2 Football in 2025
Hundreds of division 2 football matches will stream live at Flocollege and the Flosports app.
Game repetitions, highlights and break news are also available on both platforms.
Archived images at Flocollege
Video images of all games are archived and stored in a video library for Flocollege -subscribers To pay attention to the duration of their subscriptions.
View the 2025 Football Season Course on Flocollege
Flocollege is the home base of the best FCS, Division II and Division III football campaign throughout the season.
Don't miss the newest university football campaign through the schedule of the Flocollege schedule for the latest games in Bookmark.
Become a member of the Football Conversation
|
Sources
2/ https://www.flofootball.com/articles/14514647-d2-football-rankings-2025-week-1-ferris-state-gvsu-win-utpb-cwu-climb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinas XI and North Korea, Kim engages in deeper ties during the meeting in Beijing
- Why prevail over the dismissal of the head of the American jobs has worried economists | US unemployment and employment data
- Pakistan cricket player Haider Ali Police Investigation fell after the arrest due to alleged rape
- Why did PM UK deputies PM Angela Rayner's stamp tax? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- The nephew of Imran Khan released from Kot Lakhpat prison
- Donald Trump 2025 approval notes: where the voters are now
- The Islamic world cannot remain silent “to this tyrant, this unfaithful called Netanyahu”: Turkish president
- Become a suspect in Corruption Chromebook, this kind of treasure Nadiem Makarim
- The British court freezes the collapsed prax Lindsey Oil Refinery owners 150m assets. oil
- Record breaking BCL season ahead!
- The judiciary passes in the Afghan earthquake 2200
- The Quantum IT company reaches an evaluation of $ 10 billion as investors' interests are built | Calculation