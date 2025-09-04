



Jannik Sinner of the Top will take on ten-arranged Lorenzo Musetti on Wednesday in this US Open Men's Singles-Quart final competition.

The Italian Jannik Sinner plays a forehand back to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik during their men's hedge battle of 16 tennis match on day nine of the US Open Tennist Tournament in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on 1 September 2025.

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty images

How to see us open: Sinner vs Musetti Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 8:10 pm

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)) The number of one ranking in the world has driven open by its first four games on the US, after he has only lost one set. Sinner dominated in the round of 16 and defeated Alexander Bublik in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Sinner is the defensive US Open Champion, as well as the winner of the Wimbledon and Australian Open this year. A first place would give him three Grand Slams in the year and five before his career in just 24 years old. The competitor in this, Musetti, also dropped only one set during this year's US Open. He has so far the most difficult challenge for Sinner, but Musetti will have to play an almost perfect game to get the tough favorite. This is a great US Open Tennis Matchup that you don't want to miss; Make sure you tun up and catch all action. Live Stream Sinner vs Musetti on ESPN for free with Fubo: Start your free trial period now! Regional restrictions may apply. If you buy a product or register for an account via one of the links on our site, we can receive a fee.

