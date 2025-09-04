Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez Headline USA Hockeys 2025 Hall of Fame Class

USA Hockey announced his Hall of Fame class from 2025 on Wednesday, including old NHL veterans Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise and Scott Gomez. The class also includes Olympic gold medal winner Tara Mounsey and photographer Bruce Bennett.

The five will be anchored during a ceremony in St. Paul, Minn., On December 10.

Pavelskis 1,068 points over 18 NHL seasons are the sixth ever by a player born in America. He added 143 more points to his 201 playoff appearances. He is one of the best players in the history of San Jose Sharks, after he helped the club to reach the Stanley Cup final in 2016 and to retire with the second most goals in the franchise history. Internationally, Pavelski won a silver medal with the United States at the Winter Olympics 2010 in Vancouver, Canada.

Parise scored 889 points in the NHL 17th of all time among Americans and captain the New Jersey Devils to the 2012 Cup final. He also won a silver medal with Pavelski at the 2010 Olympic Games and served as the American captain in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Gomez ended with 181 goals and 575 assists in the NHL in his 16 years. He won two Stanley Cups with the Devils in 2000 and 2003 and played for the US in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

Mounsey helped the US to win Olympic gold in 1998 and silver as the hosts in 2002. During her career she was considered one of the best offensive defenders in women's hockey.

Bennett is one of the most productive hockey photographers of all time. He has taken photos on more than 5,300 NHL games, 45 different Stanley Cup final and six Winter Olympics.

