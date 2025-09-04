BCSSI closes the 10th year of the Olympic Games with breakfast and prizes





The Senior Olympics from Boone County Senior Services saw a record rise last week. For the 10th year, the Tie-Dye theme was a highlight of color themes and memories for a decade of encouragement for better health and well-being for older adults in Boone County. Advertisement Seniors completed the four -day event on 28 August with a festive breakfast and award ceremony. People dressed as hippies in flower crowns, tinted glasses and tie-dye clothing pieces collected in BCSSI for the announcement of gold, silver and bronze medal winners and spirit and special prizes. From a list of 26 nominees, this year's Spirit Awards were awarded to Max Allen and Debbie Sharp. Spirit Award recipients are people who have been nominated for their excellent attitude by the staff and coordinators, because they were often seen to share positive comments and encourage others, said BCSSI executive director Anita Bowen. Advertisement Two sponsors were also awarded to continue for this year's festivities. The Group Spirit Award was awarded to the waters of Lebanon for their recording of the theme in so many unique and beautiful ways, including serving tie-dye bagels, Bowen said. The Outstanding Participation Award went to the Assisted Living Facility Crown Pointe of Lebanon with more than 40 participants and many relevant family members. The last prize on Thursday went to Joe and Ann Newsom who walked away with a gold trophy for their role as Torch Captains for the week. The four days of events, food and good company were packed with pancakes, fruit and sausage as a farewell to the Olympic Games of the BCSSI of the following years. Advertisement Olympic medal results: Euchre Gold – Michael Westerfield and Brenda Fisher Gold – Anna Batts and Carolyn Hadley Silver – Mike Williams and Diane Williams Bronze – Vickie Smith and Nancy Giles Shame Gold – Max Allen and John Goodwin/Dave Robbins Silver – Dan Rartches and Mark Graybiel Bronze – Jack Allen and Frank Hensley Table tennis – Women Gold – Debbie Trupe Silver – Donna McDaniel Bronze – Karyn Seppel Table tennis – Men Gold – Jim Sauer Silver – Mike Mustin Bronze – Paul Seppel Bowling – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Judy Martineau Silver – Linda Fogle Bronze – Mary Bauerband Age 70-79 Gold – Diane Williams Silver – Debbie Maxwell Advertisement Bronze – Donna McDaniel Age 80-89 Gold – Donna Jones Silver – Lois Baker Bronze – Connie Dickerson Age 90-99 Gold – Vera -Pop Bowling – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Chuck Trupe Silver – Edward Gooon Bronze – Glen Hicks Age 70-79 Gold – Michael Williams Silver – Mark Vickrey Bronze – Robert Klaus Age 80-89 Gold – Glenn Andrew Silver – Bobby Anderson Bronze – Jerry Mitchell Age 90-99 Gold – Bill Alexander Silver – Sam Vickery Bronze – Jack Robinson Softball throw – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Debbie Sharp Silver – Kathy Vanhorn Bronze – Cathy Adams Bronze – Barb Colgan Age 70-79 Gold – Donna McDaniel Silver – Silver – Bronze – Jessica Smith Advertisement Age 80-89 Gold – Patty Golladay Silver – Millie Brown Bronze – Kincaid Roseann Age 90-99 Gold – Vera -Pop Silver – Lois Gramlin Softball throw – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Jim Sauer Silver – Kevin Vanhorn Bronze – Duane Fortune Age 70-79 Gold – Aaron Smith Silver – David Pfeiffer Bronze – Max Allen Age 80-89 Gold – John Douglass Silver – Jerry Mitchell Bronze – Ron Bartlett Age 90-99 Gold – Sam Vickery Silver – Gary Mezger Shotput – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Debbie Sharp Silver – Cathy Adams Age 70-79 Gold – Vicky Deckard Silver – Donna McDaniel Bronze – Shirley Hester Age 80-89 Gold – Patty Golladay Shotput – Age 60-69 Gold – Kevin Vanhorn Advertisement Silver – Jim Sauer Bronze – Chuck Trupe Age 70-79 Gold – Doug McDonald Silver – Aaron Smith Age 80-89 Gold – Jerry Mitchell Age 90-99 Gold – Sam Vickery 200 meters Run – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Cathy Adams Silver – Mary Bauerband 200 meter run – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Chuck Trupe Age 70-79 Gold – David Pfeiffer Silver – Max Allen Bronze – Doug McDonald 400 meters Run – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Debbie Sharp Silver – Cathy Adams Age 70-79 Gold – Jessica Smith 400 meters Run – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Kevin Vanhorn Silver – Chuck Trupe Age 70-79 Gold – David Pfeiffer Silver Bill Fogle 800 meters Run – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Chuck Trupe Silver – Kevin Vanhorn Advertisement Age 70-79 Gold – David Pfeiffer 1600 meters fast walk – Women WOMEN: Age 60-69 Gold – Cathy Adams Silver – Debbie Sharpe Bronze – Barb Colgan Age 70-79 Gold – Jessica Smith Age 80-89 Gold – Deanna Baumer 1600 meters fast walk – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Chuck Trupe Silver – Keven Vanhorn Age 70-79 Gold – Bill Fogle Silver – David Pfeiffer Bronze – Doug McDonald Age 80-89 Gold – John Douglass Corn hole 23 feet Gold – Debbie Trupe and Chuck Trupe Silver – Mike Mustin and Jack Robinson Bronze – Jeff Durham and Laurie Durham 18 feet Gold – Nancy Goldsberry and Rex Goldsberry Silver – Penny Oconner and John Irwin Bronze – Debbie Sharp and Dan Bewley Advertisement Basketball Shoot – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Maria Shepherd Silver – Mary Hicks Bronze – Deanne Kreakie Age 70-79 Gold – Nancy Goldsberry Silver – Sandy Jeffers Bronze – Shirley Hester Bronze – Sharon Stradling Age 80-89 Gold – Janie Briggs Silver – Patty Golladay Bronze – Sandra Horlacher Basketball Shoot – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Michael May Silver – Kevin Vanhorn Bronze – Jim Sauer Age 70-79 Gold – Max Allen Silver – David means Bronze – John Irwin Age 80-89 Gold – Jerry Mitchell Gold – Glenn Andrews Age 90-99 Gold – Jack Robinson Silver – Sam Vickery Golf 9 Holes – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Brenda Davis Silver – Cindy Aguirre Bronze – Shelly Koontz Advertisement Age 70-79 Gold – Pam Peercy Silver – Carolyn Koontz Bronze – Mary Jane Paul Golf 9 Holes – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Steve Koontz Silver – Chuck Trupe Bronze – Kevin Vanhorn Age 70-79 Gold – Mark Vickery Silver – Rick Peercy Bronze – Fred Chitwood Age 80-89 Gold – Frank Hensley Age 90-99 Gold – Gary Mezger Silver – Sam Vickery Golf 18 Holes – Women Age 60-69 Gold – Mary Hicks Age 70-79 Gold – Marilyn Vandyke Golf 18 Holes – Men Age 60-69 Gold – Scott Swisher Silver – Pat Potter Bronze – Mike mustin Age 70-79 Gold – Max Allen Silver – Rob Bevington Bronze – Charlie Acton Age 80-89 Gold – Glenn Andrew Pickleball – Women Gold – Diane Williams Advertisement Silver – Penny Oconner Bronze – Lisa Henry Pickleball – Men Gold – Dan Warkentia Gold – Michael Williams Gold – David Hawkins Silver – John Goodwin Bronze – Mark Graybiel Special Award winners Spirit Award – Debbie Sharp and Max Allen Excellent participation – Crown Pointe from Lebanon Organization Spirit Award – The Waters of Lebanon Spirit -nominees Kathy Lowder, Becky Ottinger, Fred Chitwood, Max Allen, Shirley Hester, Patty Golladay, Chuck Trupe, Kevin VanHorn, Diane Williams, Donna Jones, Bill Fogle, David Pfeiffer, Mary Zigler, Sharon Stradling, Debbie Sharp, Jerry Mitchell, Sam Vickery, Raymond McCaffery, Maria Shepherd, Cheryl Gates, Mary Hicks, Brenda Davis, Lynn Broaddus, John Goodwin, Frank Hensley, Bill Fogle

