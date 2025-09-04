Sports
BCSSI closes the 10th year of the Olympic Games with breakfast and prizes
The Senior Olympics from Boone County Senior Services saw a record rise last week.
For the 10th year, the Tie-Dye theme was a highlight of color themes and memories for a decade of encouragement for better health and well-being for older adults in Boone County.
Advertisement
Seniors completed the four -day event on 28 August with a festive breakfast and award ceremony.
People dressed as hippies in flower crowns, tinted glasses and tie-dye clothing pieces collected in BCSSI for the announcement of gold, silver and bronze medal winners and spirit and special prizes.
From a list of 26 nominees, this year's Spirit Awards were awarded to Max Allen and Debbie Sharp.
Spirit Award recipients are people who have been nominated for their excellent attitude by the staff and coordinators, because they were often seen to share positive comments and encourage others, said BCSSI executive director Anita Bowen.
Advertisement
Two sponsors were also awarded to continue for this year's festivities.
The Group Spirit Award was awarded to the waters of Lebanon for their recording of the theme in so many unique and beautiful ways, including serving tie-dye bagels, Bowen said.
The Outstanding Participation Award went to the Assisted Living Facility Crown Pointe of Lebanon with more than 40 participants and many relevant family members.
The last prize on Thursday went to Joe and Ann Newsom who walked away with a gold trophy for their role as Torch Captains for the week.
The four days of events, food and good company were packed with pancakes, fruit and sausage as a farewell to the Olympic Games of the BCSSI of the following years.
Advertisement
Olympic medal results:
Euchre
Gold – Michael Westerfield and Brenda Fisher
Gold – Anna Batts and Carolyn Hadley
Silver – Mike Williams and Diane Williams
Bronze – Vickie Smith and Nancy Giles
Shame
Gold – Max Allen and John Goodwin/Dave Robbins
Silver – Dan Rartches and Mark Graybiel
Bronze – Jack Allen and Frank Hensley
Table tennis – Women
Gold – Debbie Trupe
Silver – Donna McDaniel
Bronze – Karyn Seppel
Table tennis – Men
Gold – Jim Sauer
Silver – Mike Mustin
Bronze – Paul Seppel
Bowling – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Judy Martineau
Silver – Linda Fogle
Bronze – Mary Bauerband
Age 70-79
Gold – Diane Williams
Silver – Debbie Maxwell
Advertisement
Bronze – Donna McDaniel
Age 80-89
Gold – Donna Jones
Silver – Lois Baker
Bronze – Connie Dickerson
Age 90-99
Gold – Vera -Pop
Bowling – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Chuck Trupe
Silver – Edward Gooon
Bronze – Glen Hicks
Age 70-79
Gold – Michael Williams
Silver – Mark Vickrey
Bronze – Robert Klaus
Age 80-89
Gold – Glenn Andrew
Silver – Bobby Anderson
Bronze – Jerry Mitchell
Age 90-99
Gold – Bill Alexander
Silver – Sam Vickery
Bronze – Jack Robinson
Softball throw – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Debbie Sharp
Silver – Kathy Vanhorn
Bronze – Cathy Adams
Bronze – Barb Colgan
Age 70-79
Gold – Donna McDaniel
Silver – Silver – Bronze – Jessica Smith
Advertisement
Age 80-89
Gold – Patty Golladay
Silver – Millie Brown
Bronze – Kincaid Roseann
Age 90-99
Gold – Vera -Pop
Silver – Lois Gramlin
Softball throw – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Jim Sauer
Silver – Kevin Vanhorn
Bronze – Duane Fortune
Age 70-79
Gold – Aaron Smith
Silver – David Pfeiffer
Bronze – Max Allen
Age 80-89
Gold – John Douglass
Silver – Jerry Mitchell
Bronze – Ron Bartlett
Age 90-99
Gold – Sam Vickery
Silver – Gary Mezger
Shotput – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Debbie Sharp
Silver – Cathy Adams
Age 70-79
Gold – Vicky Deckard
Silver – Donna McDaniel
Bronze – Shirley Hester
Age 80-89
Gold – Patty Golladay
Shotput –
Age 60-69
Gold – Kevin Vanhorn
Advertisement
Silver – Jim Sauer
Bronze – Chuck Trupe
Age 70-79
Gold – Doug McDonald
Silver – Aaron Smith
Age 80-89
Gold – Jerry Mitchell
Age 90-99
Gold – Sam Vickery
200 meters Run – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Cathy Adams
Silver – Mary Bauerband
200 meter run – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Chuck Trupe
Age 70-79
Gold – David Pfeiffer
Silver – Max Allen
Bronze – Doug McDonald
400 meters Run – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Debbie Sharp
Silver – Cathy Adams
Age 70-79
Gold – Jessica Smith
400 meters Run – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Kevin Vanhorn
Silver – Chuck Trupe
Age 70-79
Gold – David Pfeiffer
Silver Bill Fogle
800 meters Run – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Chuck Trupe
Silver – Kevin Vanhorn
Advertisement
Age 70-79
Gold – David Pfeiffer
1600 meters fast walk – Women
WOMEN:
Age 60-69
Gold – Cathy Adams
Silver – Debbie Sharpe
Bronze – Barb Colgan
Age 70-79
Gold – Jessica Smith
Age 80-89
Gold – Deanna Baumer
1600 meters fast walk – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Chuck Trupe
Silver – Keven Vanhorn
Age 70-79
Gold – Bill Fogle
Silver – David Pfeiffer
Bronze – Doug McDonald
Age 80-89
Gold – John Douglass
Corn hole
23 feet
Gold – Debbie Trupe and Chuck Trupe
Silver – Mike Mustin and Jack Robinson
Bronze – Jeff Durham and Laurie Durham
18 feet
Gold – Nancy Goldsberry and Rex Goldsberry
Silver – Penny Oconner and John Irwin
Bronze – Debbie Sharp and Dan Bewley
Advertisement
Basketball Shoot – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Maria Shepherd
Silver – Mary Hicks
Bronze – Deanne Kreakie
Age 70-79
Gold – Nancy Goldsberry
Silver – Sandy Jeffers
Bronze – Shirley Hester
Bronze – Sharon Stradling
Age 80-89
Gold – Janie Briggs
Silver – Patty Golladay
Bronze – Sandra Horlacher
Basketball Shoot – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Michael May
Silver – Kevin Vanhorn
Bronze – Jim Sauer
Age 70-79
Gold – Max Allen
Silver – David means
Bronze – John Irwin
Age 80-89
Gold – Jerry Mitchell
Gold – Glenn Andrews
Age 90-99
Gold – Jack Robinson
Silver – Sam Vickery
Golf 9 Holes – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Brenda Davis
Silver – Cindy Aguirre
Bronze – Shelly Koontz
Advertisement
Age 70-79
Gold – Pam Peercy
Silver – Carolyn Koontz
Bronze – Mary Jane Paul
Golf 9 Holes – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Steve Koontz
Silver – Chuck Trupe
Bronze – Kevin Vanhorn
Age 70-79
Gold – Mark Vickery
Silver – Rick Peercy
Bronze – Fred Chitwood
Age 80-89
Gold – Frank Hensley
Age 90-99
Gold – Gary Mezger
Silver – Sam Vickery
Golf 18 Holes – Women
Age 60-69
Gold – Mary Hicks
Age 70-79
Gold – Marilyn Vandyke
Golf 18 Holes – Men
Age 60-69
Gold – Scott Swisher
Silver – Pat Potter
Bronze – Mike mustin
Age 70-79
Gold – Max Allen
Silver – Rob Bevington
Bronze – Charlie Acton
Age 80-89
Gold – Glenn Andrew
Pickleball – Women
Gold – Diane Williams
Advertisement
Silver – Penny Oconner
Bronze – Lisa Henry
Pickleball – Men
Gold – Dan Warkentia
Gold – Michael Williams
Gold – David Hawkins
Silver – John Goodwin
Bronze – Mark Graybiel
Special Award winners
Spirit Award – Debbie Sharp and Max Allen
Excellent participation – Crown Pointe from Lebanon
Organization Spirit Award – The Waters of Lebanon
Spirit -nominees
Kathy Lowder, Becky Ottinger, Fred Chitwood, Max Allen, Shirley Hester, Patty Golladay, Chuck Trupe, Kevin VanHorn, Diane Williams, Donna Jones, Bill Fogle, David Pfeiffer, Mary Zigler, Sharon Stradling, Debbie Sharp, Jerry Mitchell, Sam Vickery, Raymond McCaffery, Maria Shepherd, Cheryl Gates, Mary Hicks, Brenda Davis, Lynn Broaddus, John Goodwin, Frank Hensley, Bill Fogle
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/article/bcssi-wraps-10th-olympics-breakfast-191100956.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “No intention of attacking anyone”
- Chinas XI and North Korea, Kim engages in deeper ties during the meeting in Beijing
- Why prevail over the dismissal of the head of the American jobs has worried economists | US unemployment and employment data
- Pakistan cricket player Haider Ali Police Investigation fell after the arrest due to alleged rape
- Why did PM UK deputies PM Angela Rayner's stamp tax? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- The nephew of Imran Khan released from Kot Lakhpat prison
- Donald Trump 2025 approval notes: where the voters are now
- The Islamic world cannot remain silent “to this tyrant, this unfaithful called Netanyahu”: Turkish president
- Become a suspect in Corruption Chromebook, this kind of treasure Nadiem Makarim
- The British court freezes the collapsed prax Lindsey Oil Refinery owners 150m assets. oil
- Record breaking BCL season ahead!
- The judiciary passes in the Afghan earthquake 2200