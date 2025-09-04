Connect with us

BCSSI closes the 10th year of the Olympic Games with breakfast and prizes

BCSSI closes the 10th year of the Olympic Games with breakfast and prizes

 


The Senior Olympics from Boone County Senior Services saw a record rise last week.

For the 10th year, the Tie-Dye theme was a highlight of color themes and memories for a decade of encouragement for better health and well-being for older adults in Boone County.

Seniors completed the four -day event on 28 August with a festive breakfast and award ceremony.

People dressed as hippies in flower crowns, tinted glasses and tie-dye clothing pieces collected in BCSSI for the announcement of gold, silver and bronze medal winners and spirit and special prizes.

From a list of 26 nominees, this year's Spirit Awards were awarded to Max Allen and Debbie Sharp.

Spirit Award recipients are people who have been nominated for their excellent attitude by the staff and coordinators, because they were often seen to share positive comments and encourage others, said BCSSI executive director Anita Bowen.

Two sponsors were also awarded to continue for this year's festivities.

The Group Spirit Award was awarded to the waters of Lebanon for their recording of the theme in so many unique and beautiful ways, including serving tie-dye bagels, Bowen said.

The Outstanding Participation Award went to the Assisted Living Facility Crown Pointe of Lebanon with more than 40 participants and many relevant family members.

The last prize on Thursday went to Joe and Ann Newsom who walked away with a gold trophy for their role as Torch Captains for the week.

The four days of events, food and good company were packed with pancakes, fruit and sausage as a farewell to the Olympic Games of the BCSSI of the following years.

Olympic medal results:

Euchre

Gold – Michael Westerfield and Brenda Fisher

Gold – Anna Batts and Carolyn Hadley

Silver – Mike Williams and Diane Williams

Bronze – Vickie Smith and Nancy Giles

Shame

Gold – Max Allen and John Goodwin/Dave Robbins

Silver – Dan Rartches and Mark Graybiel

Bronze – Jack Allen and Frank Hensley

Table tennis – Women

Gold – Debbie Trupe

Silver – Donna McDaniel

Bronze – Karyn Seppel

Table tennis – Men

Gold – Jim Sauer

Silver – Mike Mustin

Bronze – Paul Seppel

Bowling – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Judy Martineau

Silver – Linda Fogle

Bronze – Mary Bauerband

Age 70-79

Gold – Diane Williams

Silver – Debbie Maxwell

Bronze – Donna McDaniel

Age 80-89

Gold – Donna Jones

Silver – Lois Baker

Bronze – Connie Dickerson

Age 90-99

Gold – Vera -Pop

Bowling – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Chuck Trupe

Silver – Edward Gooon

Bronze – Glen Hicks

Age 70-79

Gold – Michael Williams

Silver – Mark Vickrey

Bronze – Robert Klaus

Age 80-89

Gold – Glenn Andrew

Silver – Bobby Anderson

Bronze – Jerry Mitchell

Age 90-99

Gold – Bill Alexander

Silver – Sam Vickery

Bronze – Jack Robinson

Softball throw – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Debbie Sharp

Silver – Kathy Vanhorn

Bronze – Cathy Adams

Bronze – Barb Colgan

Age 70-79

Gold – Donna McDaniel

Silver – Silver – Bronze – Jessica Smith

Age 80-89

Gold – Patty Golladay

Silver – Millie Brown

Bronze – Kincaid Roseann

Age 90-99

Gold – Vera -Pop

Silver – Lois Gramlin

Softball throw – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Jim Sauer

Silver – Kevin Vanhorn

Bronze – Duane Fortune

Age 70-79

Gold – Aaron Smith

Silver – David Pfeiffer

Bronze – Max Allen

Age 80-89

Gold – John Douglass

Silver – Jerry Mitchell

Bronze – Ron Bartlett

Age 90-99

Gold – Sam Vickery

Silver – Gary Mezger

Shotput – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Debbie Sharp

Silver – Cathy Adams

Age 70-79

Gold – Vicky Deckard

Silver – Donna McDaniel

Bronze – Shirley Hester

Age 80-89

Gold – Patty Golladay

Shotput –

Age 60-69

Gold – Kevin Vanhorn

Silver – Jim Sauer

Bronze – Chuck Trupe

Age 70-79

Gold – Doug McDonald

Silver – Aaron Smith

Age 80-89

Gold – Jerry Mitchell

Age 90-99

Gold – Sam Vickery

200 meters Run – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Cathy Adams

Silver – Mary Bauerband

200 meter run – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Chuck Trupe

Age 70-79

Gold – David Pfeiffer

Silver – Max Allen

Bronze – Doug McDonald

400 meters Run – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Debbie Sharp

Silver – Cathy Adams

Age 70-79

Gold – Jessica Smith

400 meters Run – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Kevin Vanhorn

Silver – Chuck Trupe

Age 70-79

Gold – David Pfeiffer

Silver Bill Fogle

800 meters Run – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Chuck Trupe

Silver – Kevin Vanhorn

Age 70-79

Gold – David Pfeiffer

1600 meters fast walk – Women

WOMEN:

Age 60-69

Gold – Cathy Adams

Silver – Debbie Sharpe

Bronze – Barb Colgan

Age 70-79

Gold – Jessica Smith

Age 80-89

Gold – Deanna Baumer

1600 meters fast walk – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Chuck Trupe

Silver – Keven Vanhorn

Age 70-79

Gold – Bill Fogle

Silver – David Pfeiffer

Bronze – Doug McDonald

Age 80-89

Gold – John Douglass

Corn hole

23 feet

Gold – Debbie Trupe and Chuck Trupe

Silver – Mike Mustin and Jack Robinson

Bronze – Jeff Durham and Laurie Durham

18 feet

Gold – Nancy Goldsberry and Rex Goldsberry

Silver – Penny Oconner and John Irwin

Bronze – Debbie Sharp and Dan Bewley

Basketball Shoot – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Maria Shepherd

Silver – Mary Hicks

Bronze – Deanne Kreakie

Age 70-79

Gold – Nancy Goldsberry

Silver – Sandy Jeffers

Bronze – Shirley Hester

Bronze – Sharon Stradling

Age 80-89

Gold – Janie Briggs

Silver – Patty Golladay

Bronze – Sandra Horlacher

Basketball Shoot – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Michael May

Silver – Kevin Vanhorn

Bronze – Jim Sauer

Age 70-79

Gold – Max Allen

Silver – David means

Bronze – John Irwin

Age 80-89

Gold – Jerry Mitchell

Gold – Glenn Andrews

Age 90-99

Gold – Jack Robinson

Silver – Sam Vickery

Golf 9 Holes – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Brenda Davis

Silver – Cindy Aguirre

Bronze – Shelly Koontz

Age 70-79

Gold – Pam Peercy

Silver – Carolyn Koontz

Bronze – Mary Jane Paul

Golf 9 Holes – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Steve Koontz

Silver – Chuck Trupe

Bronze – Kevin Vanhorn

Age 70-79

Gold – Mark Vickery

Silver – Rick Peercy

Bronze – Fred Chitwood

Age 80-89

Gold – Frank Hensley

Age 90-99

Gold – Gary Mezger

Silver – Sam Vickery

Golf 18 Holes – Women

Age 60-69

Gold – Mary Hicks

Age 70-79

Gold – Marilyn Vandyke

Golf 18 Holes – Men

Age 60-69

Gold – Scott Swisher

Silver – Pat Potter

Bronze – Mike mustin

Age 70-79

Gold – Max Allen

Silver – Rob Bevington

Bronze – Charlie Acton

Age 80-89

Gold – Glenn Andrew

Pickleball – Women

Gold – Diane Williams

Silver – Penny Oconner

Bronze – Lisa Henry

Pickleball – Men

Gold – Dan Warkentia

Gold – Michael Williams

Gold – David Hawkins

Silver – John Goodwin

Bronze – Mark Graybiel

Special Award winners

Spirit Award – Debbie Sharp and Max Allen

Excellent participation – Crown Pointe from Lebanon

Organization Spirit Award – The Waters of Lebanon

Spirit -nominees

Kathy Lowder, Becky Ottinger, Fred Chitwood, Max Allen, Shirley Hester, Patty Golladay, Chuck Trupe, Kevin VanHorn, Diane Williams, Donna Jones, Bill Fogle, David Pfeiffer, Mary Zigler, Sharon Stradling, Debbie Sharp, Jerry Mitchell, Sam Vickery, Raymond McCaffery, Maria Shepherd, Cheryl Gates, Mary Hicks, Brenda Davis, Lynn Broaddus, John Goodwin, Frank Hensley, Bill Fogle

