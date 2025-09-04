Sports
With reference to injuries, Shady Side Academy Voetbal match vs. Clairton out
By means of:
Wednesday, September 3, 2025 | 4:34 pm
With reference to 'an extraordinary eruption of considerable injuries', Shady Side Academy has canceled this week's football match against Clairton.
The school announced on Wednesday to forfeit plans and said that nearly 20 of the 40 players of the team were sidelined, “the program is unable to safely place a competitive selection.” The WPIAL will consider the game for the time being, giving the teams the chance to schedule again later in the season if an opportunity occurs.
If that does not arise, the result can be recorded as a forfeiture.
Shady Side Academy, on the way to a 2-0 start under first-year coach Andrew Geisler, was planned to play in Clairton in a non-conference match on Friday evening. The Bulldogs come from a 56-26 victory over Burrell last week.
“Our players have fought due to injuries and adversity with heart and resilience, and their 2-0 start speaks volumes about their character,” Geisler said in a statement. “But nothing is more important than their safety. This is a temporary setback, no reflection of what this team can achieve this season together.”
Shady Side Academy said that almost half of the 40-playing schedule of the team was not available.
“Coaches and managers emphasized the unprecedented number of injuries, making competing this week impossible without jeopardizing players,” the academy said in a statement in which the forfeiture was announced.
Clairton beat Shady Side Academy, 50-0 last season. De Beren, arranged at number 1 in Wpial Class A, come from a 79-0 victory over Serra Catholic last week.
Clairton coach Wayne Wade said he was disappointed for his players that they will not have a match this week. He also said he was worried that this will not be the last time that an opponent loses a match against Clairton.
“I am disappointed because my children work just as hard as any other program to be successful,” said Wade. “My children miss their statistics, they miss their film, their recruitment (opportunities). All that stuff is now lost for them. And what if it happens a few times?”
Clairton has previously confronted with this dilemma.
In 2018, Mapletown forfeited a non -conference match of week 1 against Clairton who quoted a shortened selection. A year later, the WPial Clairton showed its own opponent for that week instead of risking a new forfeiture, so the Bears planned McGuffey in 2019.
In 2021, Clairton was inactive in week 7 when a short-handed Imani Christian team forfeited their conference competition.
Most forfeiture were by non -conference opponents. But Wade noted that the class A Eastern Conference includes a few schools that started this season with small gratings.
“What prevents the teams from saying:” We have also been beaten up, “he said.” No, we can't play Clairton. “
The Bears surpassed conference opponents 417-14 last season. Wade said that he heard critics say that Clairton would voluntarily play a greater classification, but said that this is not reasonable for a team that has about two dozen players.
Shady Side Academy is a class 2A school.
“We can't go to Double-A or Triple-A because we only have 25 children in the team,” said Wade. “We are a real single-a program. We graduated 39 children last year, total.”
Chris Harlan is a triblive reporter who covers sports. After seven years he joined the Trib in 2009 as a reporter at the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at [email protected].
Tags: Clairton, Shady Side Academy
|
