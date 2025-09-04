Alumna Maithili Bhuptani publishes her first book | Alumni





Maithili Bhuptani (Sports Psychology 2018) recently published her first book, Thinking. Train. Thrive. It focuses on bringing mental skills training to the spotlight of Indian sport. Her goal is to shift wastes, create more awareness and contribute to the sports performance of India's on the world stage.

Think. Train. Thrive. is a book that challenges the way in which India has traditionally understood sports psychology. This book introduces a daring new perspective: Mental Skills Training is not a luxury – it is essential for performance. The book offers an insightful and practical exploration of how the mind influences performance – and how training can unlock new levels of consistency, trust and competitive advantage. With more than six years of experience working with India's best athletes in athletics, boxing“ ski“ And table tennis, Maithili was part of traveling to the Olympic Games, Asian games, world championships and national camps. She brings these experiences together with real-life case studies, powerful routines and daily tools, to help athletes and coaches integrate mental conditioning into their daily practice. Think. Train. Thrive is written for everyone – from athletes who prepare for the largest phases in the world to young players who are just starting, and even for coaches, parents and professionals who work in the Indian sports system. Maithili has divided the book into two parts to look at cultural and systematic stigma those questions about questions such as why is the mind still treated as a side issue?“ Why do federations hesitate to include sports psychologists in coaching -Constitutions? And what do we miss by not treating mental training as seriously as physical training?. The second part shifts in action. It introduces the concept of the “mind gym”, a space where mental skills such as focus, self -talk, visualization, reset routines and emotional control are regularly trained, just like strength or endurance. Maithili explains how tools such as mental periodization, trust anchors, racing routines and breathing techniques can be used in a structured, accessible way. What comes to the fore is a compelling vision: a new era of the Indian sport where training of the Spirit is normalized, respected and prioritized. Where athletes proactively build their mentality, thrive under pressure, they recover from failure“ and grow through challenges Think. Train. Thrive. is a practical guide, a mentality manual and a conversation for people who believe that “India is ready to raise his game – not only physically, but also mentally”. Check out Think. Train. Thrive.

