



Boston College is 1-0! The only thing that would have made the victory would be a successful return of this column, but unfortunately Fordhams FCS status meant that we had to wait an extra week. With the Eagles traveling to East Lansing for a prime time, national television showdown with the Spartans, I have covered you with some locks:

Head coach Jonathan Smith starts his second year in Michigan State who needs improvement after a 5-7 finish last year (who of course included a loss in Chestnut Hill in last year's Red Bandana match). He has a number of large pieces back on both sides of the ball, but none is more important than QB1 Aidan Chiles. The 63, 225 pounds Chiles showed a glimpse of what made him such a highly sought-after recruit in the 2022 class: Elite arm talent, high-end athletics and double threats possibilities could produce him 2.415 meters and 13 TDs through the air together with another 225 yards and 3 TDs on the ground. However, Chiles showed many growing pins in his first year as a starter; In particular, sales were rough (11 picks). Wr Nick Marsh is also returning to the Spartan attack. At 63, Marsh is a prototypical X receiver; It will be interesting to see who takes his matchup in the charged Eagles secondary. On the defensive side of the ball, LB Jordan Hall will be an important name to look at. The Eagles had some trouble to let their run game go in week 1; Neutralizing hall will go a long way to improve the run. Also important is the Jalen Thompson, who is the best gradual returner of the Spartans team.

At the time of writing, the line is on Michigan State -3.5, with the O/U on 48.5. I think this game is almost a shot in terms of talent; I do not think that also has a considerable advantage in terms of staff. I am worried about BC for three main reasons: Dylan Lonergan (who did not practice today but should be ready to go on Saturday, by Bill Obrien) will make his first start against P4 competition, the aforementioned Run game problems and lack of proven run-stoppers in front. BC has struggled historically with mobile QBs, and with a full season of experience under his belt, I think Chiles will come up with revenge (especially because he played so badly last year). BCS Secondary will not make it easy for him, but the Eagles will have trouble stopping the run, while Lonergan shows a bit of his inexperience. BC loses a narrow, but covers the spread 24-21.

