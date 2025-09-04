After the first day of the quarterfinals, on Tuesday in the US Open in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, it will continue on Wednesday. You can view coverage on ESPN. Many top players in the game take the field on Wednesday, including Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka and Iga świątek.

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts to Alexander Biblik of Kazakhstan during their men's Singles Fourth round match on day nine of the 2025 US Open in Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September …


How you can see our quarterfinals open

  • Date: Wednesday 2 September 2025
  • Time: 11.30 am Edt
  • Channel: ESPN
Jannik Sinner, the number 1 overall seed in men's singles Draw, will be confronted with Landman Lorenzo Mussetti. Sinner dominated in his last match and won in court sets (6-1, 6-1, 6-1) against Alexander Bublik. What makes that score all the more surprising is that Bublik had lost another game on his serve before he played a sinner. The other matchup for men comprises No. 25 Seed Felix auger-aliassime's against no. 8 Seed Alex de Minaur.

You have no lack of success with the women who have been left in the singles. Every quarter finalist has reached or won a Grand Slam final. That includes No. 23 Naomi Osaka, who will play no. 11 Karolina Muchova. Osaka plays her best tennis of the tournament. He described himself as “locked up” against No. 3 Coco Gauff, which she conveniently defeated in straight sets. Osaka is a double US Open Champion. No. 2 Seed iga świątek will look to reach the semi -final against the American Amanada Anisimova, who has been a favorite of the crowd such as no. 8 seed.

