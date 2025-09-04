Sports
Cummins willing to be 'aggressive' with pre-aas rehabilitation
Pat Cummins is willing to push the envelope in his attempt to be fit before the start of the axis, in which the Paceman suggests that the final of the world test championship was possible the trigger for his back injury.
Cummins remains determined to lead Australia in the first test against England in November, despite medical scans this week that showed that a lower flare-up was not regulated in the weeks after the Australiaas test series in the Caribbean.
The 32-year-old is limited to light tasks in the gym since his return home and he will not run or bowl in the coming weeks in the hope that his bone stress will be located. It is the kind of injury that he knows well from the early years of his international career.
Cummins has not identified a return to the bowling date and only says that medicines will 're -assess' him in a months. Selectors are prepared for him to play in Perth without Sheffield Shield Match exercise under his belt, after he has already eradicated him from the upcoming White-Ball matches against New Zealand and India.
Although Cummins runs the risk that the injury will develop into a stress fracture, he said it could be a risk that it is worthwhile to prevent the “devastating” prospect to miss one of the greatest events of Australian sport.
“I never go into a test match unless you think you can complete the test match,” Cummins told Cricket.com.au.
“But if you are 18 or 19, you have something like:” Let's make sure this is the perfect rehabilitation, whether it takes an extra six months. “While I'm happy to look a bit,” well, it's an ashes series, whatever it is needed to play. “
“For example, if you are still not 100 percent and you have to have a bit of a break next year, there is no other ashes series.”
Cummins spoke with reporters on Wednesday: “I think you are willing to take a few risks and be a bit aggressive to try to play as many tests as you can.
“In this phase of my career I have the feeling that I can probably get informed a little faster than when I was 18 or 19.
“At the time you probably have the feeling that you have to play a few Shield games or one days. I am quite self-confident, even if I don't get a chance to play a Shield game, I can soon be informed.”
Cummins said that the decision about playing him in Perth could also hang on how colleague Quicks Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland follow.
“Probably to a certain extent it is (a matter of) who is fit? Who do we think there is already?” He told Cricket.com.au. “If we have fast bowlers that bowling well and absolutely shoot all cylinders, then that might also be a factor.
“It is (almost) 12 weeks until the first test, it feels far away, so we have enough time.”
Although it is difficult to determine the precise cause of his injury, Cummins pointed to the sharp increase in the bowling tax that he passed during the final of the World Test Championship in June.
Cummins roamed for 35.1 overs in Australia -the defeat to South Africa near Lords. In four days he saw two-thirds of the number of balls that he had bowed down during the entire previous 10-week Indian Premier League campaign.
“Sometimes you might just get bad luck and you come in a lot of overs, say, the final of the world test championship and that is enough to start a bit,” he said.
“Because of West -I had the feeling that it might be a bit painful, but nothing abnormal for fast bowlers, you always have some problems.
“Once you get home and set everything, it just hung around a bit.”
Cummins threw another 49 overs in less than fourteen days in the first two tests in the Caribbean, before a lighter load in the thumping victory of Australia in Jamaica. He only bent 11 overs in the first innings and then did not take the ball at all in the second when the Windies were donated in just 14.3 overs for 27.
An X-ray post-tour showed a “little bit going” in his back. Cummins then said that Monday's follow -up scan “was not terrible, but enough to know that there is a little and must be careful for the next bit.”
Cummins is grateful that the scan has discovered the problem for months, not weeks, of the ashes.
Vitaal did not show the medical images that he had suffered the kind of stress fracture that he had treated several times in his early twenty and then in 2018 not long after his successful return to test cricket.
“It is comparable (with previous injuries). But I have been lucky, I have not really had much for the past seven or eight years,” said Cummins, who has only missed one test due to injury since taking over the test captain four years ago.
“In 2018 I had a complete stress fracture that kept me outside the season. But I really had a good run when going quickly and is well taken care of.
“It feels like worlds (from those more serious injuries). I have bent a lot in recent years, so at some point something would happen. But hopefully I get this well and I don't miss too much cricket.”
2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes
First test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30 pm AEDT
Second test: December 4-8, De Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30 pm AEDT
Third test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11 am AEDT
Fourth test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30 am AEDT
Fifth test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30 am AEDT
- The judiciary passes in the Afghan earthquake 2200