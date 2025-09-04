



Read Summit, Mo. (KCTV) – Read Summit North main football coach Jason Rogers resigned after extra violations were discovered in the midst of a suspension. The news, first reported by 810 Varsity, was confirmed to KCTV by a Read Summit School District Official. The district said it was limited in sharing the details of a personnel problem, but shared the correspondence families in the Read Summit North Football program that was received from the school director. I write difficult to share news about our football program, the message of read Summit North Principal Dr. Tim Collins started. Collins said since 1 August, more violations took place after the district previously self-reported violations of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) regulations regarding no contact days. The violations include what Collins described as a few students who participated in practices without fully completing their physical or registration process. Previous coverage: Read Summit North Head Coach, assistant for violating MSHSAA contact days As a result, the district accepted the resignation of Rogers. Interim head coach Deron Washington will continue with the role, Collins said. I know this is not the start of the season that someone wanted, and I recognize how disappointing and disturbing this has been for our athletes, Collins said. Please know that the decisions we make are rooted in protecting the safety of students and ensuring positive experiences. Privacy rules can sometimes limit what we can share, but never the seriousness with which we tackle these things. Collins -e -Mail Continuation: Our priority is to support our athletes, to help them succeed and to protect the integrity of the program that means so much for our students, employees and families. I am proud of how our Bronco football strips deal with these changes, and I know that our community will continue to support them. Read Summit North opened his season last Friday with a 24-13 victory over Raymore-Peculiar without Rogers on the sidelines. This week they play Staley at 7 p.m. Copyright 2025 KCTV. All rights reserved.

