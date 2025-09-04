Cliff Drydale Retirement: Why subtracts the legendary tennis commentator after US Open | Tennis news





The legendary tennis commentator and former player, Cliff Drysdale, withdraws from his temporary employment career, ESPN announced on Wednesday in a moving tribute to the 84-year-old. Drysdale, a Hall of Fame tennis player, joined ESPN just when the network went out of the broadcast in 1979. Cliff Drysdale. (Cliff Drysdale Tennis on X) He made his tennis broadcast debut on December 14, 1979 in the US versus Argentina Tennis Competition in the Davis Cup, ESPN's Vice President, Bill Hofheimer, remembered that Drysdale's pension news announced. “This is just a wonderful tribute to Cliff Drydale who retires after US Open,” wrote Hofheimer on X. Cliff is part of ESPN since he called the first tennis telecast of the USA vs Argentina network in the Davis Cup on September 14, 1979, a week after ESPN debuted. A legend! Why is Cliff Drydale retiring? Cliff Drydale did not explicitly state why he pulls the curtains on his more than 46-year career as a tennis commentator. Fans on social media speculated that the pension decision can be related to the age of the 84-year-old. Neither ESPN nor Drydale has stated, however, why he is retiring. Drysdale is now joining the list of legendary sports announcers in the US that were taken in 2025. Stan Varnett, the old 'sports center' Anker, Lee Corso, the “College Gameday”, are some of the other legendary names of sports broadcasts that have left ESPN this year. Also read: Who is Taylor Fritz Kathy May's mother and what happened to her face? League current for Cliff Drysdale As soon as Cliff Drysdale's pension decision was announced on the broadcast of the US Open on Wednesday, tennis fans express shock about the departure of the old voice of Tennis. Thank you, Cliff Drydale. What beautiful words that were said to him, and for many who have viewed tennis for years, his voice is tennis. No saying goodbye, but as long wrote one user. Great piece on Cliff Drysdale. Wow he will be missed! He is really special. Rare gem It will never be the same broadcast again, another said. Loved @ESPN S package on Cliff Drysdale! He and Fred Stolle are my favorite commentary -Duo of all time, added another. September 7, the last day of the US Open 2025, will be the last day of Drysdale at the stand.

