



South Korea, the ruling champions and the most successful team Asia -Bekekerhockey With five titles, revenge on revenge with two fast goals to achieve an advantage in the competition. In the 12th minute the visitors received a penalty stroke due to an error from Jugraj Singh in the circle. Jihun Yang stepped up and found the top right corner with a powerful shot to score the equalizer. Two minutes later, South Korea won a penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Hyeonhong Kim's Dragflick. The second quarter was a Cagey affair between the two teams in which India attacked relentlessly looking for a level, but South Korea was resilient with their defense. In the 22nd minute, India captain HarmanPreet Singh played a long pass to find Jarman -Ppri Singh on the right flank, but his angular shot to the nearby pole became a strong rescue from the Korean goalkeeper. The third quarter also ended in a stalemate with the holding team sticking to their slender lead. India did well when creating opportunities in the circle, but just couldn't find it. In the 41st minute, Manpreet Singh played a sharp pass to Sukhjeet Singh on the distant pole with only the goalkeeper to defeat, but his shot went closely from the target. Moments later, Abhishek had two chances to score, but both shots were also wide. In the last game of the third quarter, India won a penalty corner after a long waiting time, but Harmanpreet Singh's Dragflick was saved by a Korean defender on the line. This time India won another penalty corner that was delivered to Jugraj Singh this time, but it was not possible to beat the first Rusher. Seconds later, Maneeep Singh was thwarted by a brilliant rescue from the Korean keeper. In the 53rd minute, Sukhjeet Singh played the perfect pass through the Korean defense to Maneeep Singh while he put the ball in an empty Net to level the game again. Both teams had a chances of achieving a late winner afterwards, but could not be able to capitalize any of them. India then plays Malaysia in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4S polar phase on Thursday.

