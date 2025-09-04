Mitchell Starcs T20i retirement has left a gaping hole in Australia that starts XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with main selector George Bailey who admits that it will be difficult to find a like-for-like replacement.

On Tuesday morning, Cricket Australia confirmed that Starc, the second leading Wicket-Taker in Mens T20is, had withdrawn from the format in an attempt to try to extend his career. It remains available for tests, odis and domestic T20 competitions, which points to his intention to play the World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

He will definitely leave a gap, Bailey told reporters on Tuesday.

There are running conversations with Mitch during a certain period of time and together with Pat (Cummins) and Josh (Hazlewood) as a group of three, they have been amazing servants in all three formats for a very long period of time.

And with where they were in their career, there would be a time when something had to give.

Mitch spoke about his priority and continues to test cricket. The exciting part from our point of view is that the plan of action remains.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/>

View every match of the 2025 Asia Cup exclusively live on FOX Sports, available on Kayo Sports | New at Kayo? Become a member now and receive first month for just $ 1>

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Starc withdraws from T20 to concentrate on tests | 01:39

Starc agrees with a growing list of Australian superstars to get away from national white ball-national teams for the past 12 months. Since veteran David Warner ended his international career after last year's T20 World Cup, fellow champions Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have retired each.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who will miss the upcoming T20 tour through New -Zeeland due to a complaint, may also have to start managing their workload prior to a crowded 2027, head trips through test trips through India and England together with the World Cup in South Africa.

Spend against The mercury Last month, former test captain Ricky Ponting warned that Australia should start with the preparation for a massive exodus of experienced players, with Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh and Usman Khawaja who are also the dusk of their international career.

It is now on the way to that path where we may see five or six of them go simultaneously, said Ponting.

I was there when it happened as a captain when we Gilly (Adam Gilchrist), Matt (Hayden), (Glenn) McGrath, (Shane) Warne and (Justin) had no team that.

The bowling group has been together and has been successful for so long that Cricket Australia should manage that. I am sure they already have discussions about this, and if they have not done that.

Trying to rebuild a team with five or six champions as it is in the team at the same time is not easy.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Can Cummins' injury dentashopen hope? | 4:37 AM

Left-armed Speedster Spencer Johnson, Starcs closest, like-for-like replacement, recovers from a back injury that will exclude him for the first half of the summer. The 29-year-old South Australian has enabled to exceed 145 km/h, has not played a professional game since the back of the back in April, since the ridges were first detected during the Indian Premier League.

Johnson was initially appointed in Australia T20 Squad for the recent series of five games against the West Indies in the Caribbean, but he was withdrawn from the Tour because of constant back pain. He is now confronted with the discouraging task of proving his fitness before the T20 World Cup campaign.

Bailey confirmed that there was no definitive timeline for the return of Johnsons and told reporters: still hope that he could have an impact on the back of the year in both his own country and possibly internationally.

Elsewhere, West -Australian Quick Lance Morris, who is supposed to be the fastest bowler in the country, is excluded from the entire summer while preparing for operation, which ends every chance of the T20 World Cup.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Cummins Vecht Back problem for Ashes | 02:17

Starcs retirement, together with the growing number of injuries in the Australias Pace Cartel, has opened the door for Tasmanias Nathan Ellis to play a crucial role during the T20 World Cup next year. The Sluwe Zeeman, who will miss the upcoming T20 tour through Nieuw -Zeeland because of paternity leave, is one of the sport best bowlers in death, but he is not so effective with the new ball, often introduced in the attack after the powerplay.

In the meantime, left-armed fast Ben Dwarshuis has been commendable in Starcs to seeking in recent months and has taken 13 wickets at 19.00 past seven T20i's against the West Indies and South Africa. Elsewhere, Seamers Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott will also fight for places in Australia T20 World Cup Squad.

I am not sure that the Starcy would replace, but it might be a bit shifting in rolling, Bailey continued.

I am not sure if someone with 145 km/h would find the new ball, so it may not necessarily be a Like-For-Like replacement, it is probably about where you think they used the best. Traditionally he took the new ball and then he was able to cross some coupling with death.

What felt comfortable with that T20 group is that we have exposed some different players to some of those roles in the not too distant past.

The first T20 between Nieuw -Zeeland and Australia starts on October 1 on Mount Maunganuis Bay Oval.