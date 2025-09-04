Sports
In the Bishop Montgomery Football Meeting, players told the 2025 season canceled
High school in SI has obtained video images from a source in the meeting of Tuesday, where Bishop Montgomery High School Administration Football Players told that the 2025 Varsity season has been canceled due to CIF violations.
The video starts with a woman who client Dr. Michele Starkey seems to be who reads the CIF violations to the players in the football dress room.
“… Proof that several students from schools have transferred or changed to participate in a certain sports program at one school. (BYLAW) 516 is financial aid subsidies/fairs given to students for athletic bravery,” Starkey reads aloud in the video. “Those are all violations of CIF statutes.”
In the video there are further discussions and dialogue about JV football before different coaches comment on different things.
A man from the camera says to the players: “I don't want you to hang your head. It was the adults you abandoned. You are punished, but it was the adults you abandoned.”
Another gentlemen invests: “Make no mistake that some bad apples have ruined the barrel … but it does not mean that it is the end of your life or career if you are willing to work for it. But in this life, despite what someone could say like a donor, nobody will give yourself something. You must give yourself something. You have to give yourself something. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet je iets geven. Je moet iets geven. Je moet iets geven. Je moet iets geven. Je moet iets geven. Je moet iets geven. Je gaat iets geven. Je gaat iets geven. Je gaat iets geven. Je gaat iets geven. Je Give something to you.
Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese cancelled The Varsity football season of Bisschop Montgomery High School for the 2025 campaign what has been a disastrous start to the season, full of CIF rule violations, drama and headlines.
“School administration has taken immediate steps to tackle the situation in the interest of our students and school community. The self-reporting and steps that our school have taken are accepted by CIF-SS. That is why we inform with Deep Sorry that Varsity football program is suspended for the 2025 season and all games are forfeited,” said the school's press release.
Bisschop Montgomery is a small private Catholic school in Torrance, Calif.
The free fall started on August 20 before a match was ever played. Five football players were taken into account by the CIF Southern Section Office and affected by BLYW 202 (forceful info), which disqualifies the student athletes of Varsity competition for a maximum of 24 months.
Sources have told High school in SI That Bishop Montgomery had 24 football transfers.
The influx of football transfers at Bisschop Montgomery was so serious that CIF Southern Section Commissioner Mike West went to school to meet the administration at the beginning of August.
In the 27-plus years I worked at the CIF Southern Section, ID says it is not a standard operational policy for the commissioner to visit a school and her administration about transfers, “said assistant commissioner Thom Simmons.
Brett Steigh, known as the 'Money Man' of the high school football scene in South California, said his piece on Monday eveningFat factorA live show on YouTube organized by sports reporter Tarek Fattal.
Steigh, a self-proclaimed gambler, Narbonne High Graduate, Booster and Businessman admitted that they pay families to play high school football at stops, including Narbonne High (in 2018-19 and again in 2024), St. Bernard, and recently Bishop Montgomery.
When Steigh was asked what is the most is that he gave a family, he said:
“If the child is nice and he is a professional about it … like $ 50,000,” said Steigh. “(In addition) rent $ 50,000, yes. It may sound like a lot of money, right? But if you win $ 300,000 in a bet … That is my money for the year to pay the boys.”
As if that wasn't enough drama, Bishop Montgomery stepped in one on the field, ancillary activity in Hawaii when Saint Louis started playing in Honolulu.
With less than a minute to play in a loss of 34-27, Bishop Montgomery and Saint Louis players cleaned up his respective sidelines to meet each other in midfield in a light skirmishes involved in players and coaches.
Because Bisschop Montgomery cleaned up his sidelines, suspensions were transferred, as a result of which the knights had to lose his week 1 match at number 1 Mater Dei on August 29 due to a lack of players.
“Bishop Montgomery unfortunately does not have enough healthy and eligible players to safely enter a team against Mater Dei,” said headmaster Michele Starke in a statement.
The Honolulu-Star advertiser reported: “… Tempers flared close to the sidelines of Saint Louis. After some pushing, a Saint Louis player on the sidelines walked three steps on the field and backed, which activated a penalty flag,” is the report.
“Then a Saint Louis player pulled out the helmet of a bishop Montgomery player and both teams started to empty the banks and ran to the hashmarks. Coaches on both sides came to each other in midfield.”
Bookmark High school in SI For all the latest sports news in high school.
To get live updates on your phone and to follow your favorite teams and top games, you can download the SBLIVE Sports app:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/high-school/california/video-inside-bishop-montgomery-football-meeting-players-told-2025-season-canceled-01k48s7g8sx5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Congress alleges that Prime Minister Modi has an army of nephews; Target Gadkari
- “No intention of attacking anyone”
- Chinas XI and North Korea, Kim engages in deeper ties during the meeting in Beijing
- Why prevail over the dismissal of the head of the American jobs has worried economists | US unemployment and employment data
- Pakistan cricket player Haider Ali Police Investigation fell after the arrest due to alleged rape
- Why did PM UK deputies PM Angela Rayner's stamp tax? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- The nephew of Imran Khan released from Kot Lakhpat prison
- Donald Trump 2025 approval notes: where the voters are now
- The Islamic world cannot remain silent “to this tyrant, this unfaithful called Netanyahu”: Turkish president
- Become a suspect in Corruption Chromebook, this kind of treasure Nadiem Makarim
- The British court freezes the collapsed prax Lindsey Oil Refinery owners 150m assets. oil
- Record breaking BCL season ahead!