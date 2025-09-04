Various scoring effort in Veldhockeys Shutout victory





Next game: Columbia 9/5/2025 | 14:00 September 5 (free) / 14:00 hrs Columbia History Score: #18 Ualbany 10, New Haven 0 Location: Alumni Turf – Albany, NY Records: #18 Ualbany 3-0, 0-0 America East | New Haven 0-2, 0-0 NEC Short story: Junior Emma Staron and freshmen Jette short Scored their first collegial goal on Wednesday afternoon in a 10-0 win over New Haven. Coach Phil Sykes: “Very good effort today. I am proud of how difficult they played – it is our third game in six days, so we play in little rest. I am very proud of how they played offensive and defensively. They have created some good scoring opportunities – hopefully we can wear that in our next game.” Important statistics Junior Pilar Lorenzini Earned her first career hat trick.

Earned her first career hat trick. Emma Staron followed with two goals and one assist for five points while graduated student Indy from i One goal and two assists for four points tense.

followed with two goals and one assist for five points while graduated student One goal and two assists for four points tense. Four extra great Danes scored once – Senior Sophia cleaner second -year Sarah Salamh second -year Tessa Overgore ,And Jette short .

second -year second -year ,And . Informed, graduated student Olivia Bell Two, while five large Danes each deserved one.

Two, while five large Danes each deserved one. Ualbany made a total of 31 shots, including 18 shots on goal, with 10 penalty corners.

New Haven is in their first season as a Division I team. This was their second game of the season. How it happened Emma Staron Open the score for only three minutes in the game. Staron took a shot and sent the ball back to the net before her first collegial goal.

Open the score for only three minutes in the game. Staron took a shot and sent the ball back to the net before her first collegial goal. Ualbany went with two before the end of the first quarter Pilar Lorenzini ” Olivia Bell and junior Mara Combined for a goal during a penalty corner.

” and junior Combined for a goal during a penalty corner. Just over three minutes in the second quarter, Jette short Take the ball from the sidelines and drove it into the circle as he avoiding several defenders. De Rookie shot the ball from about seven meters with a doll over the goalkeeper for her first collegial goal.

Take the ball from the sidelines and drove it into the circle as he avoiding several defenders. De Rookie shot the ball from about seven meters with a doll over the goalkeeper for her first collegial goal. Near the end of the first half, Lorenzini and Bell combined for a different purpose of the criminal horn. This time the insert and the second assist came from Indy from i .

. In the third quarter, Sophia cleaner Related both a goal and an assist.

Related both a goal and an assist. At 5:47 am on the clock, Sarah Salamh Cut a shoemaker shot in the goal. Three minutes later, cleaner made three consecutive shots during a penalty corner for her first goal of the season.

Cut a shoemaker shot in the goal. Three minutes later, cleaner made three consecutive shots during a penalty corner for her first goal of the season. Four extra goals were scored in the last quarter to secure the 10-0 shutout.

Lorenzini started the quarter with a blow just over a minute inside. Tessa Overgore With an assist from Staron, followed with her second goal of the season.

With an assist from Staron, followed with her second goal of the season. Staron added her second goal with a tip from a shot from EK. The graduate student scored the ultimate goal of the match with an assist to colleague classmate Rylee Zunic . Following: The Great Danes will stay at home with their Alzheimer's Awareness match against Columbia on Friday (September 5). Stay informed of the latest news, highlights and insights about Ualbany Field Hockey by following the team X” InstagramAnd Facebook.

