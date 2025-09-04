



An autopsy showed that Perry was actually strangled dead, according to the office of the public prosecutor New details are in the death of a chef whose body in blankets was wrapped and was left in a car outside a hospital in Massachusetts. On Saturday, August 23, the body of Declan Perry, 27, from Portland, Maine, was found in the backseat of a Honda Civic outside the emergency entrance to the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, according to the office of Plymouth County's attorney. His body was “wrapped in several blankets protected with duct tape,” said the office of the public prosecutor in a release. Researchers quickly took a suspect, Christopher Caron, 42, from Scitate, Massachusetts, who was set up in the Scitate Police Department on Saturday 30 August on the Scitute Police Department. Caron appeared on Tuesday 2 September in Hingham District Court, where he did not owe one count of murder. He reportedly told the police that Perry died of an overdose of drugs, but an autopsy discovered that Perry was actually strangled dead, according to the release. Caron would have told the authorities that on Friday, August 22, he and Perry were driving to Boston where they bought Fentanyl and Cocaine before they returned to the apartment in Scitate where Caron had stayed, according to the office of the public prosecutor. At 11:49 pm that night Caron reportedly searched online for 7-Eleven and Narcan, according to an investigation by the Massachusetts police and the police. Caron and a woman he called for help that the Narcan managed to Perry at about 3 hours, said researchers, according to the office of the public prosecutor. The female witness fell asleep and woke up at 7 hours to find Perry dead. Do you want to keep the last coverage of crime? Register for PEOPLEfree real crime newsletter For the breaking of crime news, continuous coverage of the process and details of intriguing unsolved cases. That female witness said she told Caron to call 911 several times, but he would reportedly refused, said researchers, according to the office of the Attorneys district. She told the police Caron that he did not want to call 911 because his mother and grandmother would kick him out of the apartment if they knew what was happening, said Public Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague in court, reports CBS News. Caron wrapped Perrys body with moving blankets and secure it with duct tape, according to researchers. When neighbors caron saw the body drag to Perrys, they asked him what he was moving, Sprague said in court, according to CBS News. Allegedly he said that it was a “hockey goalkeeper mannequin and joked with the two men who unknowingly helped to move Perry in the car” It looks like a dead body, right? “Sprague said. Caron is held without bail and is planned to return to the court. 29. His lawyer did not immediately respond to people's request for comments.

