



Mike Norvell about Ethan Pritchard shooting: we are all there to support him FSU -Football coach Mike Norvell comments on September 1, 2025, after shooting first -year LB Ethan Pritchard. Florida State Linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in a stable condition after he has been shot in Gadsden County.

Head Coach Mike Norvell has visited Pritchard and provided daily updates to the team.

Norvell encourages his players to use university means to cope with the incident. Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell said that Linebacker Ethan Pritchard will remain in a stable condition and that he offers updates for his team every day. Pritchard was shot in Gadsden County on Sunday 31 August, while visiting family in Havana. The shooting took place near the Havana Heights apartments on the corner of 16th Street and South Main Street, according to a pole from the Sheriff office. His father, Earl Pritchard, told Orlando's WFTV that his son was shot in the back of the head and watched doctors in his head in the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Norvell said he visited Pritchard and spent as much time as allowed with guidelines for hospital visits. He said it was a tough week for the team and himself. “It's a lot, not saying it's not. I try to give the players a daily update,” said Norvell. “I spoke with Ethan's father this morning. I try to check him, Ethan,” said Norvell on Wednesday. “I was able to go with limited visitation for a short period yesterday, just the chance to be a handful of minutes. It was good to be with him.” As the Seminoles Prepare for East Texas A&M on Saturday, Norvell continues to check his team and encourages them to use the resources they have at university. “He is still in a stable condition. We are going through the process. He has all the things that are in front, we absolutely pray for him and try to be there for our players,” Norvell said. “Yes, it's one thing on the field, but it's also outside the field, that's one of their brothers and a man they give deep. Just work through this part of the tragedy of what it is.” FSU Football 2025 schedule Games with an asterisk are ACC games. August 30: Vs.AlabamaW 31-17

Vs.AlabamaW 31-17 September 6: vs. East Texas A&M, 12.00 (Shopping tarts) (Accnetwork)

vs. East Texas A&M, 12.00 (Shopping tarts) (Accnetwork) September 13: Bye

Bye September 20: vs. Kent State (Shopping tarts))

vs. Kent State (Shopping tarts)) September 26: In Virginia*, 7 pm (Friday, ESPN)

In Virginia*, 7 pm (Friday, ESPN) October 4: vs. Miami*, (Shopping tarts))

vs. Miami*, (Shopping tarts)) October 11: vs. Pittsburgh*, (Shopping tarts))

vs. Pittsburgh*, (Shopping tarts)) October 18: On Stanford*, 10.30 pm (ESPN)

On Stanford*, 10.30 pm (ESPN) October 25: Bye

Bye November 1: vs. Wake Bos*, (Shopping tarts))

vs. Wake Bos*, (Shopping tarts)) November 8: At Clemson*

At Clemson* November 15: vs. Virginia Tech*, (Shopping tarts))

vs. Virginia Tech*, (Shopping tarts)) November 21: at NC State*, 8 p.m. (Friday)

at NC State*, 8 p.m. (Friday) November 29:In Florida (Shopping tarts)) Liam Rooney CoversFlorida StateAthletics for the Tallahassee -Democrat. Please contact him via e -Mail at l [email protected] or on twitter @__liamroEy

