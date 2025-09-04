



Madison, Wis. One of the best men's hockey players in American history will take his place this year among his colleagues when Joe Pavelski is admitted to the American Hockey Hall of Fame. Pavelski, lovingly known as 'Captain America', during his playing career for Team USA, ended his NHL playing days as the leading NHL scorer of Wisconsin with 1,068 points about his 18-year-old professional career. De Plover, Wisconsin, native skated in 1,332 regular season matches and scored a badger-best 476 career goals that play with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. He supplied the sharks and served as an alternative captain for the stars. The dual Olympian won a silver medal at the 2010 matches, while he also Team USA at the World Championship of Hockey 2016 Captining Captining. As DAS, Pavelski 2006 earned second team All-America Honors when he led you in scoring on his way to the 2006 NCAA championship, the sixth schools of all time. He gathered 56 points that season to rank fourth place in the nation. He also earned 2005 All-Wcha Rookie Team Honors when he shared the national lead with 45 points such as Wisconsin Frosh. Pavelski is the ninth player in your history with more than 100 points during his first two seasons, and he shares Wisconsin's record with four assists in a period. Pavelski, the leading NHL play-off goal scorer under the skaters born in the US, is a double Stanley Cup finalist, each with San Jose and Dallas, and a quadruple NHL all-star game participant. He set a season of 40 goals and five seasons with 30 goals during his NHL career. Plaaskialo is in sixth place in points, seventh in goals and plus/min, and 12th in assists in NHL history at the bottom of America born. The athletic success of Pavelski also includes the golf course. He won the 2025 American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament this summer and the celebrity 2025 LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament last February. Pavelski will officially enter your Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend. TheUS Hockey Hall of FameClass of 2025 is the 53rd and the formal induction celebration takes place on December 10, 2025 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Dassen in the American Hockeyhall of Fame 2025 Joe Pavelki

2025 Brianna Decker

2022 Jim Johannson

2020 Tony Gratoto

2016 1996 World Cup Hockey Team (MKE Richter, Jim Carey, Gary Ster, Chris Chelios)

2014 Jeff Sauer, Brian Rafalski

2011 Chris Chelios, Gary Ster

2008 Mike Richter

2004 Mark Johnson

2003 1980 US Olympic team (Mark Johnson, Bob Suter)

1991 Bob Johnson

