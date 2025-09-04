Sports
Bronco or Yo-Yo, it's all about optics in Indian Cricket at the moment | Cricket -Nieuws
New Delhi: during their time as captain and head coach of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri fell clearly clearly that the yo-yo test was there to stay and there were indications that the bar would only be raised higher for the 2019 World Cup. The marker started in the early 16S – 16.1 – and was later raised to constantly challenge the fitness and willingness of a player. There was no ambiguity, because many players who missed the cut were not considered for selection.Cut until 2025 and the line is blurred, if not completely wiped out. These fitness tests are no longer a selection criterion and only seem like a formality. The moment Kohli and Shastri made way for the new leadership, various means and ways were adopted to push the Stern Yo-Yo assessment to the Backbuari. In comparison with the world standards, the yo-yo marker of India was not stiff, but even then many superstars found it difficult to pass on the assessment between what the dreaded cones became in the Indian cricket.Explained: what is the Bronco test?The focus shifted to injury management instead of increasing the general fitness standards. There are few cases of players who undergo yo-yo tests and it was in 2023, before the Asia Cup, that it was in the news again. Kohli posted his score of 17.2 on Instagram before he was asked not to share “confidential” information, and a similar guideline was issued to other centrally contracted players.The YO-YO test is no longer the fashion word, because certain players, influential, reasoned that they manage their bodies in a different way and do not want to risk the intensity of the test in their thirty. The lines were further blurred because “intention” became the new fashion word and fitness tests were favorably pushed to the back seat with “injury prevention” the excuse.
This also dripped to the domestic squadrons. Many state associations became mild with the fitness reviews and Halffit Players continued to play for their respective parties and it resulted in breakdown in the middle season of aspiring cricketers. The associations previously followed a figure of 16.5 as a conclusion for JoJo, but showed Clementia by even selecting those who have placed 14, in contrast to the Kohli-Shastri era, there was no strict guideline of the Indian cricket board.In recent weeks, the WHOs WHO of Indian Cricket at BCCI's Center of Excellence (COE), but it was more for optics than serving the greater purpose of having a fit core, not meant play.Reporters who cover the Duleep trophy games at the location were not allowed to view the fitness tests of leading Indian cricketers. Although this was hardly the fitness tests that everyone expected. The players and the people who performed the “tests” clearly did not want to pay attention to what a routine exercise was – a highwash. The secret that the Indian Cricket Board maintained was, astonishing! The BCCI has spent hundreds of crores on the new COE, but is it just a rehabilitation center? Fitness improvement is apparently not on the agenda.“There are people who have their hearts in the right place for the Indian cricket, but certain strong voices have constantly silent the yo-yo and fitness bib. Not only yo-yo, but even the 2 km run test. There was a time when the yo-yo marker was raised to further improve the standards, but now it has become a routine jog between the cones, with the beep that contributes to the masters, “said a source track developments.“If there are no consequences, why will people take it seriously? The older superstars will continue to prove their” match -fitness “and hide behind” manage their bodies “, but it helps not to evolve the Indian cricket system,” they added.In a chat with Timesofindia.com, former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai explained how these tests never had a selection criteria after the Shastri-Kohli regime had ended.“During Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastris Time, they gave Shankar Basu to get fitness to a level that led to the World Cup 2019. Those figures were agreed with all stakeholders involved and they wanted to keep it a serious affair, so that people who led to the World Cup 2019. That was the whole vision. That is why those figures were agreed and shared and it became a selection criteria.“But after that we did the YO-YO test three times a year for almost all contracted players every year. But it was never a selection criteria. It is a fitness review parameter where we get an idea as coaches, as people who work in NCA, a snapshot about their fitness at that specific level,” he explained.In recent years one can see a clear difference in approach during the team sessions of the team. There is a certain group of panting after intense shuttle runs, sprints and rounds while a few soft horrifying, stretch that extends and only focuses on their “intense” batting session before she calls it a day.But is this the way forward?Would there be a need for injury management if the fitness parameters are strict and be satisfied?These are the questions for the Indian Cricket Board, team management to find answers if they don't want the 40 -hectare facility in Bengaluru to remain a hub for rehabilitation only.
