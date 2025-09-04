Syracuse Football: What is College Football says about the Orange after week 1?





View every week what other media sites for university football say about the Syracuse Orange. Let's see what they say after losing the oranges against Tennessee

Football reporter Javon Edmonds has Syracuse 9th Between Georgia Tech and Boston College.

In these weeks SP+ ranking Syracuse drops 19 places to 74th between UTSA and UNLV. The attack is in 46th place, the Defense 97th and special teams 102nd. UConn is 69th with their attack 63rd, Defense 77th and special teams 60th.

The Football power index Syracuse has four to 67th place between Oklahoma State and Houston. FPI gives the Orange an 18% chance of winning 6 games. UConn is in 80th place this week.

Still waiting for CBS to decide what they do. Apparently they need more time to process what happened during the weekend.

UPDATE: Syracuse has fallen six places to 48th This week Landing between Boise State and Colorado. UConn is 75th.

The Orange Hold on 53rd in athletics Top 136 Power Rankings Place them between NC State and Boise State. Miami UConn is this week 79th.

This week CFN Has Syracuse 44th (#brand) six places last week. UConn comes on 72nd.

No votes for both school this week.

ACC Week Zero and one scores

