Hillsborough commissioners who are looking for the construction of ice rink, hockey facility on Mosi -ownership

Major changes can soon come to the country around Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), while Hillsborough County commissioners are watching the construction of a private -financed ice rink and hockey facility on site.

What we know:

During their meeting on Wednesday, Commissioners voted unanimously to evaluate whether such a project is possible. The ice rink can already be an addition to the large indoor sports complex.

Mosi is on 74 hectares of land in the province, but currently only uses seven. Commissioners said that the unused country offers a great opportunity to invest further in the rapidly developing university area.

“This can be a great opportunity to see if we can invest,” says Commissioner Chris Boles, who suggested the idea.

What they say:

“More places to go, more places to eat, more places to play within walking distance is a fantastic thing,” said Smith.

The ICE facility would already be on the move. In May, commissioners approved an indoor sports complex of 174,000 square feet that would be built on the land of Mosi. That complex would include 12 basketball courts and 24 volleyball courts.

Commissioner Ken Hagan, who has been on sports tourist projects in the area for more than a decade, said that it is considerable economic potential.

“If you take into account the extra income that is brought in from hotel tax revenues, sales tax, income from real estate tax,” said Hagan, “it's just a top.”

Smith said that the vision for the area has come into the picture since Mosi opened its new planetarium, now the second largest in the country, earlier this year.

“The sports facility, perhaps an ice cream complex, retail and restaurant, puts everything in the center of what a new city center should be,” he said.

What is the following:

The province could quickly start with feasibility studies to determine whether the hockey and skating facility can be built with private financing. In the meantime, plans for the most important indoor sports complex are ahead. Hagan said the hope is that the project will be completed in 2028.

Smith said that the presence of the museum has already risen by 30-50% this year, and those figures are expected to rise.

“By the time one of these projects really flourishes, Mosi will see a few hundred thousand visitors a year,” he said.

Commissioners said that the vision is not only about one project – but about creating a destination.

“I imagine that our development in Mosi is a midtown, if you want,” said Hagan. “And when you link that to what is going on at USF and the development of the golf course, the area will be fully transformed in the coming years.”

This would be the latter in a series of projects that transform Tampa's University area: USF is building a new football stadium; The university shopping center is being redesigned in a neighborhood for mixed use; And at least two hotels are planned to handle the expected increase in visitors.

It is not yet clear whether the ice rink in 2028 would open in addition to the most important sports complex. But if it is approved, it would be a new step to turn Mosi ownership into a hub for science, sports and community activities all year round.