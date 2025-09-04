A real English table tennis Great – Denis Neale tells his career





September 4, 2025 | Table tennis England It is fair to say that Denis Neale is one of the greats of English table tennis and he is the subject of our newest interview in our Road to London 2026 series. The medal world championships came alongside Mary Wright in 1969 in Munich, when they reached the semi -final of mixed doubles. “Mary was a world -class player. With Mary we may have won a dozen national or international tournaments. You can have a good player with another really good player, but in Doubles it is about combining together and that is what we did”. “They were all difficult competitions [in the 1969 World Championships]. We won the quarters, when the semi -final, we lost to a better pair that the title was going to win ”. Mary Wright and Denis Neale – Photo by Tony Ross Claiming this bronze in the world championship was the highlight of an excellent career, including six national singles, including wins in some of the greats, including Ian Harrison, Chester Barnes, Nicky Jarvis and des Douglas. “Becoming a national champion was fantastic, I couldn't believe it. At that moment it was just a dream! After you won it once, you try to get more”. Denis in action in 1977 – Photo by Tony Ross Denis also thought about his early days of table tennis in Middlesbrough, the accidental meeting with Alan Ransome who put him on the road, not only for individual success, but also that Ormesby became the first and only English club that the Europe Club Cup won. “I started playing at thirteen in a club called Newport Boys' Club, after about three months a boy named Alan Ransome came to the club. I hit him! It gave me a lot of incentive to improve myself. I played at least six hours a day, seven days a week. I enjoyed it!” And that victory for Ormesby in 1972 remains something that is still dear to Denis. “When we had the 50 -year anniversary a few years ago, I said a speech and started to cry, then Nicky Jarvis also came up and also burst into tears. Sometimes you go to bed and think about it” Denis (on the right) with his Ormesby teammates after their victory of the European Club Cup from 1972 Core memories did not only come from the table promotion. He also tells the stories behind two notorious photos, including a visit to 10 Downing Street and why he jumped completely dressed in the swimming pool below. “In the past, England had all our training camps in Crystal Palace, and I had jumped hundreds of times from that sign. I said that if I lost Chester Barnes, I would jump off that plate … Well I lost him. Many people were there, the press was there, and I just jumped away and everyone applauded that I had done that often! Denis Neale who causes a splash in Crystal Palace Everywhere, one thing remains clear. Denis has a passion from the game that has been reflected in his success over the years. “I did well for myself, I went from zero to a good standard of living, which is good, but the most important thing is, I love table tennis” View the interview below (still photos of Diane Webb, chairman of the Archives, Museum and Records Committee).

