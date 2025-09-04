Fantasy Football: Tracking latest NFL injuries news go in week 1





The regular season of 2025 starts this week and we had many injuries performed in the course of the low season, the training camp and the preseason. In Fantasy Football, UP -TO -Date of the latest injuries news is of the utmost importance. It helps to inform managers so that they can take the best selection decisions every week. Let's discuss a few names that we know we will miss week 1. Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon is sidelined for the majority of the low season with nagging foot and ankle. He was placed on the Puplijst and will be released at least the first month of the season. Advertisement [It’s not too late join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season] The same applies to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wr Chris Godwin, who had a second procedure early in the low season. He was activated from the puppy list, but will probably be sidelined for a few weeks. He is expected to join the exercise again in week 2. Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears is on an injured reserve and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season. San Francisco 49ers Wr Brandon Aiyuk is expected to be released at least until week 5. We will follow the last injuries that will start below in week 1. Come back every day for updates! Advertisement NFL WEEK 1 injury report Quarterback N / A Walk back De'von Achane, Mia (Kalf, limited in practice)

Joe Mixon, Hou (Foot/ONE)

Najee Harris, Lac (eye, fully practice)

Tyjae Spears, ten (ankle) out

Roschon Johnson, Chi (Foot, Doubtful)

Kyle Monangai, Chi (not announced, doubtful)

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (Not announced, doubtful) Width Justin Jefferson, Min (Hamstring, Doubtful)



Tyreek Hill, Mia (slanted)

Jauan Jennings, SF (calf, limited in practice)

Chris Godwin, TB (ankle) out

Darnell Mooney, ATL (shoulder, Doubtful)

Jalen coker, car (quad, on ir)

Marvin Mims Jr., de (Lies)

Jayden Reed, GB (Foot, Doubtful)

Hollywood Brown, KC (ankle, fully practice)

Deandre Hopkins, Ball (knee, Doubtful)

Christian Watson, GB (ACL, Pup)

Dontayvion Wicks, GB (calf, doubtful)

Josh Downs, IND (Hamstring, fully practice)

Jalen Royals, KC (Knee) out for week 1

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (knee) out

Stefon Diggs, Ne (knee, doubtful)

Tight end

Mike Gesicki, Cin (Hamstring)





