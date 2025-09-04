Brooks Further Rumors speaks that she is based on tennis star Jannik Sinner

Have to know Brooks further deals with speculation about her current relationship status

The Love your Star was asked by Jimmy Kimmel if she saw tennis star Jannik Sinner after an appearance at the US Open

'I don't think he played in that [match]. You are close, you are warm, “she said

Brooks Nader does not reveal who could be her competition.

On Tuesday 2 September the Love your Star, 28, was asked by Jimmy Kimmel to clean up rumors that she dates with the Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner after her appearance in the US Open on the weekend.

Closer to Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee Colbert on Sunday 31 August in the Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens was asked directly by the Jimmy Kimmel Live Host if she saw the Italian tennis player, 24, past the court.

“Is this like an interrogation? I'm so scared now,” said closer before Kimmel told her that she was “under oath”.

“Well, Stephen asked which match we were,” she added from Colbert. “I don't think he played in it. You are close by, you are warm.”

After Kimmel followed and early to clarify if she saw 'someone else', she repeated: “You are warm, but we were not at that competition.”

Representatives for Sinner had no comment when they were reached by people.

From the left: Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert and Brooks Further live the US Open Tennis Championships 2025.

Xny/Star Max/GC images



The competition that Brooks actually attended was between athletes Carlos Alcaraz and Arthur Rinder Knech.

Further that the specific match-up attended, according to Cosmopolitan has previously been seen to view the US Open in both 2023 and 2024.

Regarding Kimmel's questionnaire, it comes shortly after her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane published Siriusxms page six radio Last week, when the crew hinted to Brooks who received DMs from athletes in every conceivable field. ”

Every field and the court, Grace Ann clarified: “Not the NBA court.”

Furthermore, co-host Evan Real was asked whether her sister meant the 'tennis court' before Grace Ann added: it rhymes with the winner.

It recently mentioned it with Ex -Culleb Savchenko in April, less than a year after their partnership in season 33 ofDancing with the stars.

After the consequences of the models of Savchenko were trapped in her new series, people told people that it was “really, really difficult to pay attention to the relationship and unfolding its demise.”

I think the eye opening was because I noticed certain things that I may not have noticed during the relationship that the girls say they were present all the time, “said further.” I think it was a great form of self -reflection.

Brooks closer to the SiriusXM Studios on August 27, 2025.

Noam ends/getty



I behaved like another person when I was in that relationship, which is a bad sign, you should be completely, completely yourself if you have a good relationship, she added. But I think when everything went down and saw me emotionally and saw me go through it and have to relive, so I realized that I have to trust my next partner because I don't want to live that again.

Never miss a story that registers for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from celebrities news to compelling stories about human interest.

New episodes ofLove your Air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. at Freeform. The entire season is available for streaming at Hulu.