Little rivalry in world sport bears the weight, respect and intensity of Australia versus New Zealand on hockey grass. The two nations have spent more than a century to push each other to the utmost – fierce competitors on the field, yet bound by deep Anzac -Binds.

Under the sparkle of the Olympic spotlight in Montreal, 1976 – a collision of will, pride and destination would etch itself in the DNA of both nations. The victory of New -Zealand that day was their first and only Olympic hockey gold, a triumph that Australia pricked deeply and lit a flame that has been burned since then.

From that moment every trans-tasman-hockey meeting has worn the weight of history. The decades have brought new players, new coaches and new eras, but the undercurrent remains the same – a fierce, non -repellent rivalry where every tackle, every goal and every whistle still adds a brush stroke to a story that is still written, which is still the fighting, the heroes and the legacies to come.

In recent years, that story has been enriched by the own high -stakes duels of the Hockeyos with the Black Sticks -Women -From the Nerve destruction 2010 Commonwealth Games Final Shootout to the 2022 Trans Tasman Series and the 2023 Oceania Cup in Whangrei, where the Women of Australia -Overover, Serinwindy's Olympics -Overover, Serinwindy's Olympics -Zaland -Bodem.

The Oceania Cup stands as the modern battlefield for this lasting competition and Darwin will organize the next chapter – a collision not only for titles and qualification, but for the right to form the next page in a hockey story that never lost its lead.

The leadership of the management is the local hero Jeremy Hayward, co -captain and a FIH player of the year, Shortlated athlete from 2023, in his long -awaited Darwin Homecoming.

“Matches against New -Zealand are always tough and fiercely disputed, and fans can expect quickly, aggressive, offensive hockey from Australia,” said Hayward.

“With Horry (coach Mark Hager) who leads us, we will bring energy and strive for teams with a ruthless attack, so it will be a great spectacle for the Darwin community.”

“Darwin is at home. I grew up there and where my people are, so come back to where it all started to live, my dream is incredibly special.”

Cookaburras: a hockey record to continue

The Kookaburras (currently fifth on the FIH world ranges) are already qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 and arrive at full force in Darwin – a rarity in modern international hockey calendar. They have a clear mission: sharpening their lead, climb the FIH World Hockey rankings and deliver a statement prior to the World Cup of next year.

They welcome four important players of an injury, including Brisbane Blaze Corey Weyer and Lachlan Sharp, who both return for the first time since the Olympic hockey tournament of Paris 2024.

They will also defend an extraordinary record – undefeated in the Oceania Cup men's hockey series since its founding in 1999 – and building on their 2023 triumph in Whangrei, where they won the series 2-1 to seal the Olympic qualification. That campaign included a decisive 3-1 victory in the last match, with Hayward among the scorers.

Local Hero, Hayward, a FIH player of the year from the shortlist of 2023, will lead the side in his long-awaited Darwin Homecoming, in addition to colleague newly-in-Ko-Captains Josh Beltz and Tim Howard, who marks a new era for the cooking axle.

Hockeyyroos: qualification and redemption

For the Hockeyroos (also currently fifth on the FIH World Rankings), the Oceania Cup functions the first step in their 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup qualifying trip and they also come at full power. Head coach Katrina Powell has appointed her most powerful squadron of 18 players and an experience with recurring firepower.

Abby Wilson from NSW Pride returns to the line-up after a resignation of six months of injury, while the rule of hockey one competition champion Courtney Schonell (Perth Thundersticks), the top scorer of the Equal Roos, has been planned for her first Oceania-Cup scoring of the Cup of Cup. Match-Winnner in New Zealand. Schonell's Comeback also follows a year of recovery from an ACL injury that went out of Paris 2024.

With FIH World Hockey Ranking Points on the Line and the World Cup less than a year, the Hockeyros know that this is more than just a trans-tasman struggle-it is a chance to set the tone for 2026.

The Rivals: New Zealand Vantage Black Sticks Men & Women

The Black Sticks Men (currently 10one On the FIH World Rankings) arrive highly motivated and haunts a rare series of victory on the Kookaburras on Australian soil. Various squadron members will be known for the local fans via the Hockey One League 2025, including Scott Boyde (Brisbane Blaze), whose consistency and scoring finesse have illuminated the domestic hockey game.

The Black Sticks Women (also currently 10one On the Fih World Rankings), fresh from a competitive USA Hockey Tour, are also reinforced by Hockey One Talent, with Olivia Shannon (Canberra Chill), Hannah Cotter (HC Melbourne), Britt Wang (Adelaide Fire) brought in Aravraaly (Canberra) that attacked Austy's) Top competition.

The Kookaburras will receive the Oceania Cup tonight, Thursday 4one September at 6 pm ACST, before the Hockeyyos follow ACST at 8 p.m. The double headers take place again on Saturday 6one and Sunday 7one. See the full schedule below.

The 2025 Oceania Cup is proudly supported by the Northern Territory government, via the Northern Territory Major Events Company.

Oceania Cup 2025 Competition schedule

