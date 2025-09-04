Sports
News – Hockey Australia
Little rivalry in world sport bears the weight, respect and intensity of Australia versus New Zealand on hockey grass. The two nations have spent more than a century to push each other to the utmost – fierce competitors on the field, yet bound by deep Anzac -Binds.
The Oceania Cup is Live and free on 7PLUS. Tickets are available at Ticket deck – Children aged 12 and go under free. The first 150 people received through the gates thanks to a free goodie bag Hockey Australia Partners. The event program is available here.
Under the sparkle of the Olympic spotlight in Montreal, 1976 – a collision of will, pride and destination would etch itself in the DNA of both nations. The victory of New -Zealand that day was their first and only Olympic hockey gold, a triumph that Australia pricked deeply and lit a flame that has been burned since then.
From that moment every trans-tasman-hockey meeting has worn the weight of history. The decades have brought new players, new coaches and new eras, but the undercurrent remains the same – a fierce, non -repellent rivalry where every tackle, every goal and every whistle still adds a brush stroke to a story that is still written, which is still the fighting, the heroes and the legacies to come.
In recent years, that story has been enriched by the own high -stakes duels of the Hockeyos with the Black Sticks -Women -From the Nerve destruction 2010 Commonwealth Games Final Shootout to the 2022 Trans Tasman Series and the 2023 Oceania Cup in Whangrei, where the Women of Australia -Overover, Serinwindy's Olympics -Overover, Serinwindy's Olympics -Zaland -Bodem.
The Oceania Cup stands as the modern battlefield for this lasting competition and Darwin will organize the next chapter – a collision not only for titles and qualification, but for the right to form the next page in a hockey story that never lost its lead.
The leadership of the management is the local hero Jeremy Hayward, co -captain and a FIH player of the year, Shortlated athlete from 2023, in his long -awaited Darwin Homecoming.
“Matches against New -Zealand are always tough and fiercely disputed, and fans can expect quickly, aggressive, offensive hockey from Australia,” said Hayward.
“With Horry (coach Mark Hager) who leads us, we will bring energy and strive for teams with a ruthless attack, so it will be a great spectacle for the Darwin community.”
“Darwin is at home. I grew up there and where my people are, so come back to where it all started to live, my dream is incredibly special.”
Cookaburras: a hockey record to continue
The Kookaburras (currently fifth on the FIH world ranges) are already qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 and arrive at full force in Darwin – a rarity in modern international hockey calendar. They have a clear mission: sharpening their lead, climb the FIH World Hockey rankings and deliver a statement prior to the World Cup of next year.
They welcome four important players of an injury, including Brisbane Blaze Corey Weyer and Lachlan Sharp, who both return for the first time since the Olympic hockey tournament of Paris 2024.
They will also defend an extraordinary record – undefeated in the Oceania Cup men's hockey series since its founding in 1999 – and building on their 2023 triumph in Whangrei, where they won the series 2-1 to seal the Olympic qualification. That campaign included a decisive 3-1 victory in the last match, with Hayward among the scorers.
Local Hero, Hayward, a FIH player of the year from the shortlist of 2023, will lead the side in his long-awaited Darwin Homecoming, in addition to colleague newly-in-Ko-Captains Josh Beltz and Tim Howard, who marks a new era for the cooking axle.
Hockeyyroos: qualification and redemption
For the Hockeyroos (also currently fifth on the FIH World Rankings), the Oceania Cup functions the first step in their 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup qualifying trip and they also come at full power. Head coach Katrina Powell has appointed her most powerful squadron of 18 players and an experience with recurring firepower.
Abby Wilson from NSW Pride returns to the line-up after a resignation of six months of injury, while the rule of hockey one competition champion Courtney Schonell (Perth Thundersticks), the top scorer of the Equal Roos, has been planned for her first Oceania-Cup scoring of the Cup of Cup. Match-Winnner in New Zealand. Schonell's Comeback also follows a year of recovery from an ACL injury that went out of Paris 2024.
With FIH World Hockey Ranking Points on the Line and the World Cup less than a year, the Hockeyros know that this is more than just a trans-tasman struggle-it is a chance to set the tone for 2026.
The Rivals: New Zealand Vantage Black Sticks Men & Women
The Black Sticks Men (currently 10one On the FIH World Rankings) arrive highly motivated and haunts a rare series of victory on the Kookaburras on Australian soil. Various squadron members will be known for the local fans via the Hockey One League 2025, including Scott Boyde (Brisbane Blaze), whose consistency and scoring finesse have illuminated the domestic hockey game.
The Black Sticks Women (also currently 10one On the Fih World Rankings), fresh from a competitive USA Hockey Tour, are also reinforced by Hockey One Talent, with Olivia Shannon (Canberra Chill), Hannah Cotter (HC Melbourne), Britt Wang (Adelaide Fire) brought in Aravraaly (Canberra) that attacked Austy's) Top competition.
The Kookaburras will receive the Oceania Cup tonight, Thursday 4one September at 6 pm ACST, before the Hockeyyos follow ACST at 8 p.m. The double headers take place again on Saturday 6one and Sunday 7one. See the full schedule below.
All Kookaburras and Hockeyroos competitions can be viewed Live and free on 7PLUS.
See the Hockeyyos 2025 Oceania Cup Squad here.
See the Kookaburras 2025 Oceania Cup Squad here.
For more information about the 2025 Oceania Cup in Darwin, go to the Hockey Australia -website here.
The 2025 Oceania Cup is proudly supported by the Northern Territory government, via the Northern Territory Major Events Company.
Oceania Cup 2025 Competition schedule
MWT Hockey Center, Marrara, Darwin
|
Time
(Always in local Darwin (ACST) time)
|
Agreement
|
Thursday 4 September
|
|
18:00 ACST
|
Cookaburras V Vantage Black Sticks Men
|
20:00 ACST
|
Hockeyyos V Vantage Black Sticks Women
|
Saturday 6 September
|
|
14:00 ACST
|
Hockeyyos V Vantage Black Sticks Women
|
16:00 ACST
|
Cookaburras V Vantage Black Sticks Men
|
Sunday September 7
|
|
14:00 ACST
|
Hockeyyos V Vantage Black Sticks Women
|
16:00 ACST
|
Cookaburras V Vantage Black Sticks Men
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hockey.org.au/news/game-day-oceania-cup-2025-preview
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump to speak with Zelensky Thursday as a momentum to end the Russian war in Ukrainian stands
- Kansas State Football: Not as bad as you think!
- The Congress alleges that Prime Minister Modi has an army of nephews; Target Gadkari
- “No intention of attacking anyone”
- Chinas XI and North Korea, Kim engages in deeper ties during the meeting in Beijing
- Why prevail over the dismissal of the head of the American jobs has worried economists | US unemployment and employment data
- Pakistan cricket player Haider Ali Police Investigation fell after the arrest due to alleged rape
- Why did PM UK deputies PM Angela Rayner's stamp tax? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- The nephew of Imran Khan released from Kot Lakhpat prison
- Donald Trump 2025 approval notes: where the voters are now
- The Islamic world cannot remain silent “to this tyrant, this unfaithful called Netanyahu”: Turkish president
- Become a suspect in Corruption Chromebook, this kind of treasure Nadiem Makarim