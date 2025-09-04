Allentown, a community that is more closely linked to cotton and peanut agriculture than pickleball, could soon be home to a sports center where an activity that has conquered the world will count one of the facilities offered.

Plans for the Allentown Recreation Center were submitted by district officials at the end of August with the Santa Rosa County Planning and Zoning Department for consideration. County Finance Director Sabrina White said that the staff could sign the project as soon as next week.

Under the proposal, an outdoor facility with pickleball, two full-length basketball courts and an exercise/fitness area will be built on 2.3 hectares of land on State Road 89 just south of the Calvary Baptist Church.

Pickleball left as a pastime during the pandemic and has become increasingly popular in Santa Rosa County.

It is a sport that combines elements of various other activities and is played on a net at a court about the size of a badminton field. Players volley using a perforated plastic ball that they strike with paddles that have used roughly the size of the size of table tennis.

The Allentown Park will be built on land by the Allentown Fire Department, according to Rhett Rowell, the County Commissioner whose district 3 comprises the package to be developed.

The recreation center will be the first of its kind for this community in North Santa Rosa whose population was estimated at only 1,023 in the 2020 census, Rowell said.

White said that the Recreation Center project has been in the making for a few years and that the province received a $ 30,000 subsidy for the purchase of equipment to equip the fitness court. The Fitness Court will be the first provision available for use by the public, she said.

The basketball courts are expected to be ready for use in November, White said.

Rowell said that the majority of the construction costs will be allocated from the proceeds derived by half a cent for turnover tax from the province that is used to finance law enforcement, infrastructure improvements, parks and other provincial facilities.

By using internal work, the county is realizing substantial savings, White said. The planned PickleBall -Jechtbanken can be installed by provincial employees for $ 50,000, while contractors would charge more than $ 200,000 for the same project.

A little more than a year ago, Jana Williamson, resident of Allentown, was shot in her attempt to allow the Santa Rosa County destination sign to use 24 hectares of land, about half a mile north of the planned provincial park to build its own sports complex.

Williamson's plans called for a much greater use of the considerably larger building, with a football field and ultimately illuminated baseball and softball fields.

Residents of the area came into force to protest against the Williamson plan and claimed that the sports center she had in mind would cause traffic congestion along the national SR 89 and disrupt their lifestyle. Residents who would live close to the proposed park expressed worries about noise and lighting.

“People are moving to this area for country life,” said Rene Harrison, whose ownership borders the 24 hectares that Williamson wanted to develop. “We have not bought our real estate that something like that would be allowed to be allowed.”

White said that although the facilities that must be offered in the Allentown Recreation Center are limited to the available space, the province has been discussed with landowners in the area about buying property for possible expansion of the park concept. Those conversations have been delayed as the Graafschap efforts to find new sources of financing for roads and park expansion have been continued.

Williamson, who appeared before the destination board in April 2024, based a lot of her business for the sports complex on local youth who do not have a location in Allentown to participate in football or cheers.

“This community has no park. There is no park within a radius of 10 to 15 miles where our children can go to do recreational sports,” she said. “I decided I would build a park.”

But two months after the destination board had rejected its proposal, Central School in the Allentown community played its first Varsity football match on a field that was broadly supported and partially financed by people in the community. White said it seemed that the new field has not offered available for recreation before.