



Cricket is the worlds Second most popular sportFollowed by billions in South Asia, Australia, England and beyond. From the drama from test competitions to the rapid pace of T20 competitions, each size delivers unforgettable moments. But for fans at home, looking at cricket is not always ideal that you walk for hours (sometimes days), streaming apps per region and a telephone screen simply cannot capture the energy of a packaged stadium. That's true 1001 TVs Comes in. With one tap you can mirror live cricket from your phone, tablet or computer to your TV -wireless and in HDSO every six, Wicket and celebration feel bigger than life. The best cricket tournaments to watch 1. ICC Mens Cricket World Cup (ODI) When: Every four years (following in 2027)

Every four years (following in 2027) Why it matters: The highlight of one -day cricket, where National Pride and Global Glory collide. 2. ICC Mens T20 World Cup When: Every two years (following in 2026 in India & Sri Lanka)

Every two years (following in 2026 in India & Sri Lanka) Why it matters: Fast, explosive cricket that is tailor -made for modern audiences and excitement on a large screen. 3. The Ashes (England versus Australia) When: Every two years

Every two years Why it matters: One of the oldest and brightest rivalry in sport in history, drama and intensity. 4. Indian Premier League (IPL) When: Annually, Aprilmay

Annually, Aprilmay Why it matters: The most glamorous T20 competition in the world, full of star players and festival-like energy. 5. Asia -Cup When: Biennial, alternating odi and t20 formats

Biennial, alternating odi and t20 formats Why it matters: Regional heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Slothoorns in collisions with high deployment. 6. ICC World Test Championship When: Two annual cycle, culminating in a final

Two annual cycle, culminating in a final Why it matters: The ultimate test of skill, strategy and endurantrue cricket in its purest form. 7. Big Bash League (BBL) Australia When: Every summer (December Februari)

Every summer (December Februari) Why it matters: A family-friendly T20 competition known for entertainment, fireworks and holiday company. Where to look at cricket online United States: Willow TV, Sling TV (also available via fast platforms)

Willow TV, Sling TV (also available via fast platforms) United Kingdom: Sky Sports, TNT Sports, BBC IPLayer (some competitions for free)

Sky Sports, TNT Sports, BBC IPLayer (some competitions for free) India: Jiocinema, Star Sports, Sony Sports, Fancode

Jiocinema, Star Sports, Sony Sports, Fancode Australia: Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports Worldwide: ICC.TV (select tournaments and qualifications) Where is cricket the most popular? Cricket thrives on the Commonwealth and beyond. The biggest fan bases are in: India and Pakistan More than a billion fans and the iconic IPL

More than a billion fans and the iconic IPL Australia and England Historic rivals in Axis

Historic rivals in Axis Bangladesh & Sri Lanka Cricket is the number one sport

Cricket is the number one sport South Africa and New -Zeeland Known for talent of world class

Known for talent of world class West -Indies (Caribbean) Rich in flair and tradition Cricket is also expanding in the US, Afghanistan and the Middle EastFed by T20 competitions and global tournaments. How to cast cricket matches with 1001 TVs Watching a cricket on your TV is simple and wireless with 1001 TVs: 1 Install the app Download on your phone, tablet, computer and TV

2 Connect devices Keep everything on the same WiFi network

3 Start with mirroring Open Willow TV, Sky Sports, Jiocinema, etc., Select your TV and enjoy cricket directly in HD Download 1001 TVs today For Android enjoy iOS, Windows, Mac and Smart TVs and enjoy cricket as it was meant to be seen: big, daring and unforgettable.

