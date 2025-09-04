



Glamorgan travels to Northampton for their next game in the Rothesay County Championship that is planned to start on Monday 8 September at 1030 am at the Wantage Road Ground. (writes Andrew Hignell) Red-Ball Cricket is resumed after the Metro Bank One Day Cup, with Glamorgan currently in second place in the two table in the Division, with a few games to play after their visit to Northhampton. The Welsh County is very much in the Promotierace in Division one for 2026, because they are currently in third place 28 points behind leaders Leicestershire and 24 points for Derbyshire. The road race with North Hands in 2025 ended in a draw after an unbeaten double hundred from Karun Nair, the Indian Slagman, plus 182 of opener Ricardo Vasconcelos had Northamptonshire secured an imposing first innings lead of 334 of 334 after half centuries for Glamor of Colin Ingram. Although a few wickets fell on the third evening when Glamor organ struck for the second time, the hope of the home team was surpassed over the victory as steady rain On the last day, the game saw the entire square ending. Glamorgan previously visited Northampton in 2021, had seen a victory for the East Midlands team while their batters played with the Welsh County attack on the last day of the game while having to chase what a daunting target of 355 seemed to be in a minimum of 79 overs. Glamororgan had dominated the game so far, but Vasconcelos and Rob Keogh added 239 in the space of 46 overs with the home team that galopping with 38 balls in hand. In 2020, the land of Northampton had also been the scene of a remarkable debut century by Callum Taylor, as well as a 62-Ball Blitzkrieg by Marchant de Lange as the last Bludgeoned Glorgan's fastest hundred in first-class cricket. But their efforts in the game, which was part of the Bob Willis -Trophy because of Covid, were in a losing thing when the side of East Midlands was won by six wickets. The most recent championship victory of Glamorgan on Wantage Road came in 2019 when they won with an innings and 143 runs, with Billy Root's career-best 229 that laid the foundations for the victory, because the Welsh County reached a large first innings total of 547. Rejected before 209 and 195. In the competition, some personal milestones will be reached with James Harris to make his 100th performance in first -class cricket for Glorgan and Chris Cooke are 150th. Several batters also come to the Herar terror of 1,000 run with Colin Ingram, currently on 938 first -class runs, who need another 62 to reach the milestone, while Kiran Carlson on 841 Runs requires another 159 points to reach 1,000 for the season, and all on the ground he debut debut debut debut debut debut.

