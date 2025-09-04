Veldhockey goes to VCU on Friday, organizes defending Patriot League champion Lafayette on Sunday

Strengthening dedication to a first class and safe environment at home Athletic events, William & Mary will implement the use of Walk-Through Metal Detectors at the inputs of athletes (both ticket and non-colored events) starting in the autumn of 2025. intercollegiate athletic events throughout the country of the entire country of the entire country Clear BAG policy Already in place. Participants do not have to remove items such as belts, mobile phones, coins, jackets, jewelry, watches, portfolios, shoes or other small objects. If extra screening is necessary, security personnel will ask the person to continue to a secondary screening, where they are asked to shift themselves from certain items and to become clear again.

The W&M-VCU-Match-Up on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN+, while the competition with the Leopards will be available at Flocollege.

William & Mary Field Hockey splits his matches between the road and at home this week. The tribe travels to Richmond to go to Richmond on Friday 5 September at 3 p.m. to be confronted with the former Rivalal VCU, before he organizes defending Patriot League champion Lafayette on Sunday 7 September at 12.00.

– Junior Alexandra de Jesus Both games started during the opening week in Doel voor de Stam. In the setback at Old Dominion, she produced one of the top performance in school history, with 24 Saves against the Monarchs. It marked the fourth most saves in a competition in school history, was the most for a Stam goalkeeper since 1994, and is most for a goalkeeper National in 2025. The Jesus is currently on the fourth national average of 14 saves per competition.

-W & m leads the all-time series with VCU on 57-13, including a 23-5 Mark in Richmond. Each of the last five meetings between the teams has been decided by a goal, including three games that have been decided in extension or a shootout. After the Stam Back-to-Back OT Wins had posted on the Rams in 2022 and 2023, VCU won a 2-1 victory in Williamsburg last season.

-The Stam has a 4-1 advantage in the series of all time with Lafayette. The teams meet for the first time since W&M in 2019 achieved a 3-2 overtime victory at the Leopards. The Green and Gold has won Drie-Straight in the series. The tribe and rams met in 40 of the last 43 years.

– Junior Josie Mae Gruendel and senior Emme Schwartz Earned in the previous season All-caa enrivores Prior to the 2025 season. Gruendel was one of the 12 players named after the preseason All-CAA team, while Schwartz was one of the five players, to make the distinction of honorable mention. It marked the second consecutive season in which Gruend was recognized after she was on the honorable mentioning list in 2024.

-The non -conference schedule of the tribe comprises four NCAA tournament teachers from last season (Lafayette, Duke, Virginia and Delaware), and three teams arranged in the National Top 20 by the NFHCA in the previous season. No. 3 Virginia (October 19) and no. 5 Duke (12 September) both belong to the national top five and will make trips to Williamsburg in 2025. Liberty is also in the national ranking at number 17 and travels to Busch Field on 28 September.