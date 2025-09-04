Record breaking BCL season ahead!





September 4, 2025 | Paul Stimpson The British clubs competitions of 2025/26 is a record breaker, with new levels, more teams and more divisions. No fewer than 374 teams will compete in 40 divisions in each category and luminaires are now out for every division TT -Competitions. For the first time ever, the Senior British Clubs League will contain a sixth level of competition, with two divisions at that level. That means a total of 18 divisions this season, an increase of 16 last season. With the Premier Division now eight-person with the addition of Ormeau and Ebatt, the SBCL has 146 teams, an increase compared to 128 last season and a record number. Compared to 2021/22, the first season after the Pandemie the entrance of 13 divisions and 104 teams has risen. In the meantime, in the Womens 44 teams this season, BCL has the highest since the pandemic and regards a record that will compete in seven divisions. Ladies BCL -Competition Submissions This year for YBCL were at a record high, with 106 submissions for the 92 available places. There will be 15 divisions, consisting of five girls and 10 boys. There are 30 girls' teams again this season, the same as in 2022/23 and 23/24, but four of 26 last season. With 76 boy teams that come in, but only 62 places available, this means that 14 teams can now Apply for the Junior British Clubs League Feeder -competence. Veterans BCL also has a full addition of 92 teams in 15 divisions 11 men and four ladies. VBCL and YBCL are again organized again at two locations Derby Arena and Draycott & Long Eaton TTC. WBCL is hosted on WV Active Wolverhampton In general, the increased entries in Senior BCL, Womens BCL and Youth BCL make this the biggest general entry to the British clubs League ever! For full details, go to the BCL -Page on TT -Competitions. Veterans BCL team depicted in Derby Arena

