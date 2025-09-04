Connect with us

Pakistan cricket player Haider Ali Police Investigation fell after the arrest due to alleged rape

The police investigation into cricket player Haider Ali was withdrawn after his arrest on suspicion of alleged rape.

A criminal investigation was opened after the 24-year arrest took place on 23 July an alleged incident in Manchester. The international cricket player of Pakistan was released on bail and was currently suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The police of Greater Manchester have since confirmed that the criminal investigation has been concluded after an extensive overview of all available evidence.

We always take this nature very seriously and will thoroughly assess each incident, the statement Athletics read. After an extensive overview of all the available evidence, the investigation is currently closed.

If more information comes to light, we would view the material and the business in the right way.

At the time of ALIS arrest, the PCB added that the suspension of the cricketers was awaiting the outcome of an investigation and it retains the right to take appropriate measures under the code of conduct once the legal process was completed and all the facts were properly established.

Ali made his international debut for Pakistan in 2020 and has since played 35 T20is and two ODIs. He was a senior player on tour for the international cricket team of the Nations and this summer in the international cricket team Pakistan.

The original GMP statement was: After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we arrested a 24-year-old man.

It claimed that the incident took place on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in a building in Manchester. The man has since been saved in anticipation of further questions. The victim is supported by officers.

