Kansas State Football: Not as bad as you think!

Yesterday I went through the unpleasant things of watching the repetition of last Saturday's game. Kansas State looked tired and insufficient, and North Dakota looked fresh and motivated. I'm not sure why someone expected something else to go into play. You may not have expected it to be at that level, but the state of Kansas came from a loss in a bare knuckle's fight against the state of Iowa in Ireland. They would not be at their best last Saturday. The Wildcats decided to blow up their schedule in the early season by selling a home game in the late season and descending it 13 hours away in a foreign country. I personally hated the move. However, I am also not responsible for the budget of the Athletic Department of Kansas, so my perspective is crooked in the direction of the football side of the University Football and not to the professional sports aspect.

Anyway, the timeline that we are currently occupied saw the Wildcats cross the pond and lose from the state of Iowa.

There was a recognized prize for playing a week 0 match, and that was a higher chance for a week 1 disappointment, especially with a loss in Ireland. North Dakota sat at home and saw Kansas State Bludgeoned by the cyclones and made notes. It is no surprise that the Fighting Hawks looked like the better prepared, more founded team.

They were in fact the better prepared, more equipped team.

Yes, Kansas State pays Chis Klieman a considerable amount of money to have his team prepared, but that is a bit difficult when the other team not only has your spelling film, but they also have a spelling film from your team under stress of last week. In the meantime, coach Klieman and the company try to prepare for a new coach, with a new schedule and not a film. Furthermore, I am not special in the idea of ​​Bulletin Board material, but if coach Schmidt van North Dakota would not use the fact that K-State chose to play them on a short week with limited preparation as a sign of lack of respect, he should have his main football coaching references withdrawn. His team certainly looked sufficient motivated and a touch angry on Saturday. I can't imagine why.

That is not an excuse; It is the reality of the situation. The athletic department thought that this team could beat North Dakota with one hand behind their backs, and they were right. Hardly but correct, anyway.

Don't get me wrong, there is a laundry list with things that Kansas State has to solve, but I don't think the prospects are just as terrible as some of the other Kansas State (do I dare to say?) Pundits. I'm going to say something controversial. If you cannot handle the heat, I recommend that you stop reading now, because this take is about to go thermo-nuclear.

The most reasonable explanation for the bad game of Wildcats on Saturday is fatigue, both mentally and physically, from their journey over the pond, and not because they suddenly changed a set of straight Donnas who don't love the game.

What I saw on tape is more easily explained by the defense with 30 wearing Abu Sama III and Carson Hansen imposed them on a plane seven days ago and then brought to an airplane the next day instead of keeping their routine and starting their physical recovery. I will guess that Wednesday was comparable to a typical Monday in normal weeks before the program last week because of the trip.

Coach Klieman spoke about the secondary struggle with eye discipline, and again, I put that on North Dakota, looking at what Iowa State did on film and exploited it to a defense of the state of Kansas that could be nothing but vanilla. The secondary was caught looking at the wrong places because they did not know what they could expect from the North Dakota attack, and the North Dakota attack knew exactly what to expect from the Defense of Kansas State.

Playing North Dakota a week after the trip from Ireland K-Staten took a match off the table. In the meantime, the North Dakota gave the absolute best opportunity to bring their A game to Manhattan and to coach full honor to coach Schmidt and the Fighting Hawks, because that is exactly what they took with them to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

A bruised and battered K-State brought their F match to defense, C-game on attack and D match in special teams and escaped with a victory. Usually your D+ game will not get the job done against the other teams a game. At the same time, the defense succeeded in gathering when it mattered the most, and Avery shook off a different unobtrusive game and pulled the season out of the fire for the wildcats with what I hope that a career-definating drive is.

All this means, I have not lost confidence yet. I am going to make the first two games discount because of all schedule. My theory is that if it is not before the journey over the pond, K-State North Dakota blows away in the opener and everyone is still in a state of Bliss in the early season. I go into the army play with fresh eyes, and because of the pleasure, I recommend doing the same thing.

The aim is to navigate in the next two weeks against inferior opponents and then to reset both sides of the ball during the Free Week. Remember that if you were to break down this team in terms of investment, I assume it would look like this:

Avery Johson Dylan Edwards Lincoln Cure

We have not yet seen two of Kansas States the top two investments in violation and having them will make Avery Johnson a better quarterback.

This season is not nearly over. Go to the break and suddenly you look at 3-1 K-State with a home game against UCF, which last weekend along Jacksonville State 17-10 squeaked and was predicted to end up to the bottom of the Big 12. Then you have a trip to Waco against a Baylor team that was treated in their opener, 38-24 by Auburn.

TCU looked great against North Carolina in the opener, making Homecoming a potential stumbling block on 11 October. Yet I have to see the Horned Frogs playing against a team with at least competent coaching before I awarded them. I

I'm calling my shot now. K-State will be 7-1 when they go to Lawrence on October 25 for one of the most impactful sunflower mode in the history of the series.

I am not going to make predictions beyond that game because I am already out of my skis, but the vibes are currently rancid, and I don't think they should be. K-State lost to the state of Iowa in a hard opener without Edwards and healed and then explained an egg against North Dakota because of the hangover from that game.

I look at this army game as it is the opener.

