



St. Cloud, Minn. A construction project of $ 12.9 million in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (HBNHC) is planned to start mid -March and be completed in the autumn of 2026. The state legislator awarded the St. Cloud State University funds in June. The HBNHC will have its ice rink cooling installation replaced, which is still the original system from when the building was opened in 1989. A construction project of $ 12.9 million in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (HBNHC) is planned to start mid -March and be completed in the autumn of 2026. The state legislator awarded the St. Cloud State University funds in June. The HBNHC will have its ice rink cooling installation replaced, which is still the original system from when the building was opened in 1989. The current system uses an R-22 coolant that is no longer produced and contributes to the exhaustion of the ozone layer. It will be replaced by a sustainable ammonia coolant, which is the most energy -efficient and environmentally friendly coolant that is available today. This replacement will guarantee improved reliability and efficiency of the facility, so that it can continue to serve the campus and community in the coming decades. “We appreciate the support of our legislators, fans and members of the community who showed how important this upgrade was for hockey in our region,” said Scsu Interim President Larry Dietz. “Of the $ 60 million in the conservation and replacement of higher education of higher education (HOP) that is awarded for projects at the seven universities and 26 colleges in the state of Minnesota, almost $ 13 million went to Scsu. That is a major problem.” After work, SCSU's main and auxiliary jobs will have reduced ice sizes. The main job will measure 200 by 94 feet and the auxiliary track will be 195 by 85 feet. The project is also planning to replace Dasher boards and shielding to improve the safety of players, to upgrade automatic temperature control and install new LED lighting in both ice rinks. “The new LED lights are estimated to reduce our lighting energy consumption by 35 percent, and the automatic temperature control could reduce our HVAC energy consumption by a maximum of 20 percent,” said HBNHC Director Cory Porter . “These upgrades behind the scenes have long -term benefits for our facility.” The project will go out to public bids and local contractors are encouraged in mid -September to submit proposals. The construction is planned to start in March 2026 after the end of the collegiate hockey season 2025-26 and to continue until autumn, during which time both ice sheets will not be available. SCSU will work with community user groups and partner facilities to offer temporary alternative locations for activities during construction. Tickets for the 2025-26 season are for salewww.scsutickets.com Or by calling 1-877-Scsutix / 320-308-2137.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scsuhuskies.com/news/2025/9/4/mens-hockey-herb-brooks-national-hockey-center-to-undergo-facility-improvements-following-2025-26-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos