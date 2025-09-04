Team Lagos is on track for a remarkable victory over the current 9th national youth matches in Asaba, Delta State, while the competition hits the home output.

The National Youth Games, introduced in 2013 by the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, serves as Nigerias Premier Grassroots Sports Talent Discovery Platform.

The multi -port competition is designed to identify, care and feed young athletes under the age of 15, with the ultimate goal of building a strong pipeline of talents for national and international sporting events.

At the end of day six (Wednesday) Team Lagos 69 medals, consisting of 35 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze, prior to the Chasing Team Edo and hosts, Team Delta.

Edo is currently in second place with 46 medals consisting of 23 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze, while Team Delta is on 51 medals (14 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze) to complete the top three.

With three more days of action, Team Lagos will hope to ward the competition from challengers, Team EDO and the eternal winners of the National Youth Games, Team Delta.

Team Lagos has dominated the swimming and gymnastics events in Asaba and is ready for more victories in some ball games.

Lagos won 19 gold and 4 silver medals while swimming, while their young gymnasts also added 4 gold, 3 silver and two bronze medals in various disciplines.

On Wednesday, Team Lagos also claimed a gold medal in the boy's volleyball event, while the girls' team is ready to replicate the performance in their final on Thursday (today).

There are more finals for the female hockey and football teams of Lagos State, because they hope to win more gold medals on day seven.

Other events where they are ready for medals for the end of the competition are athletics, basketball, bicycles, handball, chess, kickboxing, wrestling, pumpkin, tennis and abula.

In a statement issued by the director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Sports Commission, Titi Oshodi-Eko, the director-general, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatoden, that the performances of the athletes stood together with the vision of the State for Sporting Excellence.

There is no better way to assess the performance than what we have seen in terms of the multiple gold medals that the swimmers have earned. It has actually re -confirmed the position of the state of Lagos as the leader in swimming in Nigeria.

“It has also proven that Lagos swimmers U-15 athletes are currently the best in Nigeria, and we will continue to do better.

“It is actually a will, validation of the means, support and infrastructure improvement that Mr Gouverneur, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, does. The manifestation of that investment is what we have seen in the performances of our athletes and the results of several gold medals that Lagos atletes have received,” said.

Punch Online reports that over the years the games have produced various athletes who have represented Nigeria in African youth games, Olympic youth games, commonwealth games and even the Olympic Games. Delta State, who organized the games in recent editions, consistently dominated the medal table and uses his reputation as Nigerias Sporting Powerhouse.

This year, edition has more than 5,000 athletes from the 36 states and the federal capital area that competes with more than 30 sports, including swimming, gymnastics, athletics, football, cycling, table tennis, basketball, chess and combat sports.

Team Lagos Strong Show in Asaba is important because it indicates a possible shift in the Dominance of Team Delta, who have been eternal winners of the competitions. Lagos impressive performance in swimming and gymnastics have been a striking story of this year's competition, where the state positions itself as the new powerhouse in water sports.

The games also serve as a platform for states to measure the impact of their grassroots sport development programs, investments in facilities and athlete welfare initiatives.

The state of Lagos, under governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been pronounced about its dedication to sport as a tool for the development of young people, a commitment that is now being reflected in the States that are almost on the medal table.