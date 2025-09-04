Amit Mishra withdraws from Cricket

India lypinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement of cricket at the age of 42. He played all forms of international cricket from 2003 to 2017 and ends with 22 tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is. His last competitive competition came for Luckknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

“I played cricket for three years for three decades with legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, among leaders such as Mrs. Dhoni, and with current stars such as Rohit Sharma,” Mishra told PTI. “Now that I am slowly stepping away, it is of course emotional. Cricket gave me everything – respect, identity and goal.

“Not everyone gets a big farewell or big press conference, and that's okay. What is important to me is that I gave everything I had. I played with heart. I played when I got the chance.”

Today, after 25 years, I announce my retirement Van Cricket – a game that has been my first love, my teacher and my greatest source of joy. This journey is filled with countless emotions – moments of pride, hardships, learning and love. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, pic.twitter.com/ouezju8cnp Amit Mishra (@mishiamit) September 4, 2025

Mishra played for four teams in the IPL: Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and LSG. Apart from IPL 2022, he played all the other seasons of the Tournament from 2008 to 2024. He ends with 174 IPL wickets of 162 games, that is Eighth on the overall list. He also had the most hat tricks (three) in the IPL – in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

'I would say the determining moment [in my IPL career] Was the hat trick I took in the IPL of 2008, where I also took five wickets in the game, “said Mishra.” From there I made a comeback to the Indian team. Before that I consistently performed well in domestic cricket and I took 35-45 wickets every season, but I couldn't go back to the national team.

“That IPL Hat-Trick things changed for me. I also performed well in Syed Mushtaq Ali in the previous year, so I used 25 wickets, which helped me get an IPL contract (with Delhi Daredevils).

“After that hat trick I was constantly back in the Indian team and started my career in T20 too.”

Mishra started his career at Haryana on the Interior Circuit and made his first-class debut in 2000-01. He impressed his classic leg breaks and he also had an effective Googly. He made his international debut in 2003, in an ODI against South Africa in Dhaka. With Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble who took the spots of the spinners around that time, the test debut of Mishra did not come until October 2008 Against Australia in MohaliWhen Kumble was excluded with an injury. He made a debut with five wicket, but he was rarely among the most important spinners of India and did not get a long term in one of the formats.

“It was a big thing to fill the shoes of Anil Kumble, there was busy,” said Mishra.

Mishra continued to excel in domestic cricket for Haryana and in the IPL, which resulted in comebacks to the India side, including for the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2014 T20 World Cup.

“It was very disappointing,” said Mishra over it in and out of the team over the years. “Sometimes you are in the team, sometimes you are gone. Sometimes you get the chance in playing eleven, sometimes not. Of course it is frustrating and I was undoubtedly frustrated often.

“But then you remember that your dream is to play cricket for India. You are with the national team, and millions of people work so hard to be there. You are one of the 15 players in the Indian team. So I tried to stay positive.

“When I was frustrated, I thought about what I could improve. Whether it was my fitness, batting or bowling, I always concentrated on getting better. When I had the chance to play for the Indian team, I played well and I am very happy with that.

Mishra ends with 535 Wickets in 152 first-class competitions, 252 Wickets in 152 List A-Games and 285 Wickets in 259 T20s. He also scored a double century in first-class cricket-a 202 against Karnataka in the Ranji trophy in December 2012.