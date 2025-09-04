



BLACKSBURG – As Hokie fans gear up to fill Blacksburg and Lane Stadium this week, the Virginia Tech athletics department has outlined the elements, enhancements, and events that Hokie Nation can look forward to this season. THE STAPLES OF GAMEDAY Known as one of the best atmospheres in all of sports, gameday in Lane Stadium is unlike any other experience. Whether it’s your first time visiting or Lane is your second home, Hokie Nation can dive into the passion, pride, and tradition of Blacksburg on gameday with a new immersive Gameday in Lane Stadium site. Looking for an all-encompassing guide to your full experience at Lane Stadium? Be sure to check out the A-Z Guide that includes details on entry, parking, bag policy, etc. Also, checkout Gameday Central each home game week for game-by-game specifics. Looking for an all-encompassing guide to your full experience at Lane Stadium? Be sure to check out the A-Z Guide that includes details on entry, parking, bag policy, etc. Also, checkout Gameday Central each home game week for game-by-game specifics. ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE M Aoon & O reach To remember I Ash From the iconic South End Zone Sandman experience to new opportunities such as the Pregame Radio Booth Meet & Greet, fans can buy unique Gameday experiences for an unforgettable experience. View the experiences and buy yours here . Hokie Village & Hokie Walk The beloved Pregame Fan Fest area returns to the Turfveld along Beamer Way. With signatures with various technical teams, inflatables, food trucks and more, Hokie Village remains free and open for all fans. Just outside Hokie Village, and 2 hours prior to the stairs, fans can greet the team up close and personally when they arrive at Beamer Way for the Hokie Walk. Fans can expect that the fan favorite menu items are more accessible than ever, with new vegetarian items that will also hit the Hall of Lane Stadium this year. New vegetarian options include the BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich on the Mainstreet BBQ stands, BBQ Jackfruit Taco at the Eat Drink Taco Stand (South Concourse) and impossible hamburgers available on the East and Upper East Concourses. Fans can also buy exclusive Frost Buddy from Virginia Tech-Brand Coolers at selected portable beer stands on the lower hall at sections 102, 113 and 134, as well as at Gate 3 and Gate 6. Lane Lou NGE & SANDMAN SUITES A limited number of passes to the Lane Lounge are still available on a single game basis – Learn M ore .

Moreover, the Sandman suites on the field are almost sold out with limited availability for two home competitions- Leather . Lane completely in force Effect games – The effect matches of this season include Maroon effect before 6 September USA. Vanderbilt, white effect for 20 September versus wofford and orange effect for 4 October versus Wake Forest. Official effect merchandise is Available to buy online And on Gamedays. Homecoming – A time honored tradition, celebrates returning with Events during the week All to Gameday against Wake Forest on October 4. Greetings to service – Before our heroes, including members and guests of military service, as well as First -Responders such as Law Enforcement, Firefighters and EMTs when the Hokies Wofford house on 20 September. Hall of Fame – Seven new members will be anchored in the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame With a special recognition during the rest of Tech's Matchup with Wofford on September 20. Extra group and theme days – Do you want to take your group to a game? View the full list of group and theme days here . Visit for a complete overview of this season's promotions and experiences The PROMOTIONS page here. The voice of Hokie Nation Legacies from Lane – The Legacies of Lane campaign has been launched to share the Lane Stadium experience in the voice of the fan that includes all generations of Hokie Nation. View the most recent Legacy here . To share your story, Fill in this form .

Feedback studies – During four selected home games, fans are invited to share feedback via surveys made in collaboration with Evolved Experience Solutions. Collecting insights will help to guide improvements and increase the Gameday atmosphere for the coming years. Still needed tickets? Tickets are available for all seven home games based on one game Click here to buy.

