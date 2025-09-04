



Herentennis | 9/9/2025 12:08:00 September 4, 2025-De Emporia State Men's Tennis Team gets the autumn season that will be started this weekend while hosting the George Milton Chicken Dinner Classic on Saturday in the Kossover Family Tennis Center. After an interruption, the George Milton Chicken Dinner Tournament is back in action for a second consecutive year. This year the state of Emporia will be accompanied by Bethel College and Seward County CC for a one -day tournament. All competitions are planned to be streamed on the MIAA network. This year the first wave of matches starts at 9:00 am and the game is expected to last until 8 p.m. in the Kossover Family Tennis Center. The Emporia State men have led nine returners by seniorAnton Sarunicwho ended last season at #24 in the nation in NCAA Division II singles, and the double team of graduated student Gwendal Mazuay and second -year -old Alexis Mattenberger who ended last season, #45 ranked in the nation in D2 Doubles Play. This is the only home promotion for Emporia State Athletics this weekend with the Hornet Football, Soccer, Volleyball and Cross Country Teams all en route. The next promotion for the Hornet Men's Tennis team is planned for 26-28 September in the ITA Fall Regional in Topeka, KAN. The Domestennis team starts a week earlier on 19-21 September in the Ita Fall Regional in Edmond, Okla. About the George Milton Chicken Dinner Invitational Starting in the 1970s old Emporia State Tennis Coach George Milton started to organize Fall Intercollegiate Tennis Tournaments with the bonus of a chicken dinner for all participants, coaches and support staff. At that time it was possible to offer chicken, cabbage salad, potato salad and cake for $ 3 per person. Originally the dinner was held in coach Milton's house, with players who were on the floor, on the veranda, just where they could grab a chair. Teams were invited the first year and then the coaches called him to see if they could come. The coaches liked the idea and encouraged socializing and got to know players, except only on the net. The tournament was held a total of about 20 times. Competitions were held at ESU, Emporia High School, the Country Club, Peter Pan Park, Hammond Park and two private jobs. Emporia State is proud, keep bringing great autumn tennis to Emporia and is spreading coach Milton's values ​​of great competition, fellowship, friendship and great chicken under college teams.

