Back-to-school means a new start for children and parents in Erie
Back-to-school always feels like you are pressing a reset button. The children get new teachers, new routines, new backpacks … but it's not just for them.
As a mother, the new school year also feels like a new start-one opportunity to focus on self-care, fitness and family routines again.
That is why Fall is my favorite season on the YMCA of Greater Erie. From swimming lessons and steam clubs to basketball competitions and the children cheer. And for me? Everything, from cycling and Reiki to the strength training of women. And for the whole family? Family Nights, Parent's Night Out and Drop & Play.
The Y really has something for everyone, regardless of what stage of life you are in.
The cheating runs on October 1 – December 31.
Registration of the members was opened on 2 September
Non-member registration opens 8 September
View the full autumn schedule in the YMCA Member Experience Guide!
Swimming lessons and water programs
Glenwood, Eastside, County Branches
Whether your child is just starting or is looking to grind their strokes, the YMCA of Greater Erie's swimming lessons offer a safe, structured and fun environment. Programs this fall include:
- Parent/child classes (6 months – 3 years)
- Kindergarten Swimming phases (Age 3-5)
- School age lessons (6-12)
- Lessons for teenagers and adults
More advanced swimmers can choose from two competitive teams: Blue Dolphins Swim Team in County and Eastside Family Y Swim Team.
View all swimming programs and register before filling stains!
Youth basketball, football, martial arts, gymnastics and cheer
County & Glenwood -Locations
If your child has endless energy, Autumn is the perfect time to channel it through movement and team building activities:
- Youth basketball and football competitions – ideal for building trust, teamwork and friendships
- Tumbling, gymnastics, dance and cheerleading – children as young as 2 can learn flips and routines
- Mixed martial arts-builds self-confidence and discipline by conditioning and technology
… plus kindergarten, weight training and even table tennis!
Steam and creative learning programs
Eastside Family Y
Do you have a curious maker at home? The Eastside Family YMCA offers exciting possibilities to ignite the imagination of your child:
- Engineer-it! (with Wabtec): Hands-on mechanical, electric and material science projects
- Crochet Club Clinic (Age 8-12): Relaxing, skill -building pleasure where children make their own projects
- Babysitting -Certification (Age 11-18): Prepares teenagers with everything they need for safe and successful babysitting
Explore autumn youth sports and programming and registering!
The Kid Zone at Glenwood Y.
Ladies Strength Training and Family Fitness
Glenwood, Eastside, County
Autumn is not only a reset for children – it is also for parents. The strength training program for Women at Glenwood gives mothers a space to build strength and self -confidence, with free children's zone -babysitting available in Glenwood, Eastside and County.
Other options are bicycles, aerobics, reiki and yoga.
Do you want to train together as a family? Attempt:
- Youth & Family Bootcamp (Age 7+): Sports exercises, light weights and fun circuits
- Parent & Child Gym: Poddlers build coordination and trust in through active game
Family Fun Events & Parent's Night Out
County & Eastside
Because parents also need breaks! The YMCA makes it possible with:
- Parent's Night Out & Drop & Play programs: Games, crafts, swimming and fun for children while parents relax
- Family Gym Nights: Play together, go together
- Autumn Family Fun Day in Camp Sherwin (October 11): Four autumn with theme activities, perfect for Erie Weekends
Why the YMCA of Greater Erie is where families belong
The YMCA of Greater Erie is more than a gym – it's a community shub. Children learn new skills there, parents find support and families become stronger together.
Whether you dive into swimming lessons, exploring steam projects, becoming a member of youth sports or hardening time for yourself, this fall is your chance to make memories that last.
Become a member of the YMCA of Greater Erie today and register for autumn classes today.
Y Your Way means flexible membership options!
FAQs
When does the autumn registration open?
Which ages are eligible for swimming lessons?
All ages! From 6 months to teenagers, with categories parent/child, kindergarten and school -going age.
Do you have to be a member to take lessons?
No! Many classes are available for non-members. See the full schedule here And discover what is available for members and non -members.
Does the YMCA offer youth sports and steam programs?
Yes, including basketball, cheer, gymnastics and engineer-it! At Eastside.
Is childcare available during fitness lessons for adults?
Yes. Free children's zone -babysitting is offered in Glenwood, Eastside and County branches.
Can families take lessons together?
Yes! Programs such as Bootcamp Youth & Family (Age 7+) are designed for parents and children to enjoy together.
Are there special family events this fall?
Yes – Family Gym Nights, Parent's Night Out and Fall Family Fun Day in Camp Sherwin on October 11.
|
