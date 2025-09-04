



London and Auckland, September 4, 2025: Cricviz, the world leader in cricket data and analyzes, has been appointed by Nieuw -Zeelandse Cricket (NZC) as an official performance analysis and score party. The seven -year agreement, which starts for the Interior Season 2025/26, represents one of the most extensive and long -term partnerships in the international cricket. The historical partnership delivers an integrated ecosystem of Cricvizs World-Tooning technology in both elite performance and match scores. NZC will benefit from state-of-the-art data tools to support his men's and women's high performance, while fans all over the world will enjoy richer match coverage, live insights and interactive digital experiences built on Cricvizs Real-time data forms. It is crucial that the NZC deal enables to simplify operations by consolidating tools and suppliers in a single, united platform. This will significantly reduce operational complexity, improve internal efficiency and enable consistent, data -driven decision -making at all levels of the organization. As part of the agreement, Cricviz will offer an extensive package of products and services, including: Analytics Services: access to an analyst Helpdesk and a special series of performance scent services. Live data collection and upstream infrastructure: Cricvizs Fastpath collection system, bullet-for-ball video, and improved LED scoreboard and streaming images. Integrated data feeds for images on the broadcast screen. Fan Engagement platforms: tailor-made competition centers, including live scores, visualizations, statistics and video content. Michael Kivido, director of Cricviz, said, We are pleased to enter into this long-term partner with New Zealand cricket, one of the most progressive boards in the game. In the next seven years, Cricviz NZC will offer the most advanced analytical tools in our sector, so that better decisions can be made on the field and give exceptional experiences for fans thereof. By uniting high performance and fan involvement through one trusted platform, this agreement brings value and advanced innovation to the same extent. Scott Weenink, CEO of New -Zeeland cricket, added, Cricvizs appointment as our official data partner is important for NZC and was enthusiastic about the agreement. Their advanced analytical tools will sharpen our decision-making about the field, while their innovative platforms for fan engagement will increase the way in which we connect with supporters worldwide. This partnership positions us at the forefront of the data -driven future of crickets. This agreement confirms the reputation of Cricvizs for the best performance analysis of the best and fan engagement, which is still being taken over by the world's leading cricket organizations to improve decision-making on the field and to deepen the fan connection. Media Contact: Alan Davis – Marketing director [email protected]

