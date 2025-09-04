



India vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live: Indias Winning Run on Mens Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 came to a halt on Wednesday when Korea held the tournament favorites for a 2-2 draw in their opening Super 4S meeting. Hardik Singh (8) and Maneeep Singh (53) scored for India, while Jihun Yang (12) and Hyeon Hong Kim (14) struck to Korea, forcing the two teams to share points. The competition, somewhat delayed by rain, began clearly for India. In the early scholarships, the hosts pressed hard, earn two penalty corners within the first seven minutes but fail to convert. The breakthrough came in the eighth minute when Sukhjeet Singh won the ball in midfield and fed Hardik Singh, who made a dazzling solo run before calming the Korean keeper. Korea hit back almost immediately. An error by Jugraj Singh in the circle gave them a penalty stroke, which Yang converted with precision in the 12th minute. Only two minutes later Hyon Hong Kims Flick dragged a 2-1 lead from a penalty corner Korea, which was amazing the Indian defense. India dominated the possession in the second quarter and attacked the Korean circle relentlessly. Disciplined defensive and sharp keepers, however, kept them at a distance. The closest to India came in the 22nd minute, when Jarmanpreet Singhs Angled Shot was refused by a reflex saving. The third quarter followed a similar script, in which India created opportunities but struggled to repent. Manpreet Singhs Clever Pass set up Sukhjeet on the distant pole in the 41st minute, but his shot widely drove. Abhishek also wasted two chances before Harmanpreet Singhs Penalty Corner attempt was cleared away from the line. India finally found the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Sukhjeet screwed a perfect ball for Maneeep Singh, who tapped in an empty neat to bring 2-2. Both parties had penalty corners in the final phase, but neither could break the impasse. Abhishek created a final chance for Sukhjeet in the 56th minute, but the attempt just went wide when the thriller ended in a stalemate. In the days of other Super 4S collision, Malaysia expanded their undefeated point with a 2-0 win over China, gaining a fourth consecutive victory. Earlier Japan defeated in 5th place, in the play-off of the Chinese Taipei with 2-0, thanks to a brace from Shinohara Ryosuke. India, which covered their swimming pool with three wins of three, will then be confronted with in-form Malaysia in a crucial super 4s-drawing game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/india-vs-malaysia-hockey-asia-cup-2025-super-4s-live-score-ind-vs-mas-bihar-updates/liveblog/123700319.cms

