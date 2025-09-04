Meek Mill -Geschenen Ishespeed with Dreamchasers -chain during live stream





During the Philadelphia stop of the wild speed of Ishowspeed, America does Livestream Tour, Meek made Mill Waves by estimating the content maker with a beautiful Dreamchasers chain to introduce the 20-year-old streamer in his iconic collective. While the live stream unfolded, the diamond-ineleged Dreamcatcher pendant of the chain in the spotlight shine and marked a symbolic moment of crossover between rap royalty and internet culture. “Ishowspeed is now an official part of Dreamchasers,” Meek announced, making Watkins Jr. – Better known as Ishowspeed – a honorary cooling at the table. Speed ​​lives the 40/40 club pop-up during the Fanatics Fest in Jacob Javitz Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty images The moment soon became a generation of transfer. Meek, 38, acknowledged the rise of makers such as speed and said: “If you are younger than 21, we were those who are rocking and rolling here those chasing dreams. We have to follow you now.” When Meek remembered that he dropped his hit “I'ma Boss” in 2012, Speed ​​led in with a modest confession: “I was seven.” Meek replied: “I just have to do my because of going back to the young bulls.” He added color to the story with a dash of Philly Flair. “I have just been chased by three helicopters. 13 COP cars to get here. But we here, man.” Meek Mill on Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Sugar Mill on February 8, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Beyond the handshake of the music world, Speed's Philadelphia Adventure took place as an energetic film Reel. He demolished cheesesteaks at Pat's – no onions, American cheese – and then a second round with Paul George in Jim's Steaks. He sprinted the rocky stairs in the Philadelphia Museum of Art (dragged thousands of live stream viewers for the climb), visited the Novacare complex of Eagles, talked to Howie Roseman and Saquon Barkley, played Table Tennis under Love Park, and even tagged “Tagged” Tagged “Tagged” “Tagged” Ishowspeed lives the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group A match between Al Ahly FC and Internacional CF Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on 14 June 2025 in Miami Gardenens, Florida. Alekandra London/Getty images That all-on-day 6 of a non-stop, 35-day, 24/7 streaming marathon launched on August 28 and includes 25 states, from California to New York to Texas. See Ishowspeed received his Dreamchasers chain from Meek Mill below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNNNNQJUXXHW

