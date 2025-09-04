Sports
2025 College Football Week 2 Picks against the Spread, Opportunities, Lines, Gokstrends: Vegas Expert Unveils Picks
The Football schedule of week 2 arrives on Friday and now Bettor has to decide how to respond to the results of week 1. Ohio State, TCU, LSU and Florida State belonged to the teams that made a statement during Labor Day Weekend. Ohio State, LSU and FSU get 2 opponents easier, while TCU follows his Blowout victory after Bill Belichick and UNC on Monday.
Some of the Neek 2-football opportunities of the College 2 College 2 include Oklahoma (-5.5) against Michigan, Oregon (-28.5) against Oklahoma State and Ole Miss (-10) against Kentucky. There is also an in-state rivalry game from Iowa vs. Iowa State (-3.5) Before your college football choices for week 2 of the 2025 season for those matches locked See the guide for the matches of the University Football of the legendary Vegas Handicapper Bruce Marshall.
For years, Marshall, based in Vegas, was synonymous with the Golden Blad, the famous newsletter for sports betting. He has also won various disabilities and also works on various book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 Football bets college Picks, 64-43 go and return more than 16 units, finishing the season as the best expert in Sportline. Everyone who follows could have seen enormous returns.
Now, with the help of his tech corner technology that evaluates all trends, Marshall has drawn his attention to the latest opportunities for Football College for Week 2 and Each Matchup evaluated.Go here to see every choiceAnd new users can also focus on theDrafting Promotion codethat offers new users$ 300 in bonus bets directly plus more than $ 300 discount on the NFL Sunday ticket:
Top College Football -Forecasts for Week 2
One of the best university football choices Marshall is recommended for week 2: he says the trends point to a back -no. 21 Ole Miss against Kentucky in a Saturday 3.30 pm etc.
Both rolled as favorites in Non-Conference Play in week 1, but now they get an early jump in a SEC game in a rematch of Kentucky's big upset by Ole Miss last season, which was ultimately a big blow to the Playoff opportunities of the rebels.
Marshall loves the perspective of Ole Miss that is motivated by revenge and takes the rebels (-10) to cover in a game that goes under the point total (50.5).
“This is a revenge place for rebels after being dumped 20-17 by 15-pointed Underdog Kentucky in Oxford,” Marshall told Sportline. “Lane Kiffin is 7-4-1 versus spread in the last 12 road from Vaught-Hemingway, while the Wildcats on a 2-5 spread skid have been since mid-2024 after not deleting the price versus Toledo in Opier. Mark Stoops has also been less than 9-4 since last season.”Go to the sports line to see all Marshall picks.
How to make Football Pluks College for Week 2
Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he has found a critical 10-1 ATS trend in one of the other top week 2 matches.Receive gambling analysis for every matchup at Sportline” And use the promotion championship to get your first month for $ 1.
So which college Football Picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend do you need to know in one of the largest competition of the week? View the last opportunities of the University Football below and then, then Visit Sportline to see which teams are going back, all of the legendary Vegas expert who has won several handicaping titles and has gone 64-43 in the past seasonsAnd discover.
College Football Odds for week 2 Remarkable competitions
See Full week 2 College Football Choices, Opportunities, Predictions here
(Odds subject to change)
Friday 5 September
James Madison vs. Louisville (-13.5, 56.5)
Maryland vs. Northern Illinois (+17.5, 47)
Saturday 6 September
Illinois vs. Duke (+3, 49.5)
Iowa vs. Iowa State (-3.5, 41.5)
Smu vs. Baylor (+2.5, 65.5)
Texas vs. San Jose State (-36.5, 52.5)
Clemson vs. Troy (-33.5, 51.5)
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky (+10., 50.5)
Oregon vs. Oklahoma State (+28.5, 57.5)
North Carolina vs. Charlotte (+13.5, 49.5)
Florida vs. South -Florida (+17.5, 56)
Kansas State vs. Army (+17, 46.5)
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech (+37.5, 51.5)
Boston College vs. Michigan State (-4.5, 46.5)
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State (+6.5, 59)
Michigan vs. Oklahoma (-5.5, 45.5)
Alabama vs. Ul Monroe (+36.5, 50.5)
|
