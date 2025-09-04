



Real first -year Quarterback Malik Washington was largely fearless on Saturday, and placed 258 passing yards and three touchdowns in Maryland Footballs season opening against Florida Atlantic. But on the way to this week's collision with Noord -Iillinois, Washington thinks that his performance can make a leap. Was not the start that I wanted, but we ended up pretty strong and there are always room for improvement, said Washington on Tuesday. Just like the Terps, the Husky's won a victory and Down Holy Cross, 19-17 last weekend. In the University Football Universe, however, Northern Illinois is perhaps the most striking because he removed the final number 2 from the national champion last season, 16-14. Northern Illinois will come to College Park on Friday in the Hope Marylands Week 2 to spoil in a similar way. The competition starts at 7:30 PM and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0, 0-0 Mid-American conference) 2024 Record: 8-5, 4-4 Mid-American conference Now in his seventh season as the head coach of the Huskies, Thomas Hammock Wrong the Macs very first victory on a top-five team last season by beating the Irish. But he has achieved much more than that single victory: Hammock has led Northern Illinois to two Bowl victories and is already bound for the second largest career wins such as Huskies head coach. Hammock spent time with Huskies' staff in the 2005-06 seasons as an assistant coach before stopping in Minnesota and Wisconsin as an assistant, mainly working with running. He recently served as the Running Backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens of 2014-18. Chavon Wright, Redshirt Senior Run back, no. 10 Wright was the definition of a bell cow back for Division II Charleston from 2022-24. In 2024 he led the whole of Division II with a stunning 2,233 hasty yards and 38 touchdowns. Those 38 touchdowns were more than just a record that year; It established a one season II record. He finished second in the voting of Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the II National Player of the Year division. Quinn Urwiler, Redshirt Senior Linebacker, no. 32 Urwiler played last season in every match for Northern Illinois and made 32 tackles (16 solo). He has already seen an increase in production this year, because he took five tackles and 0.5 bags in the Huskies seasers opener. Search for the former North Dakota transfer to fly around the center of the field on Friday. Marc Pretto, Redshirt Junior Linebacker, no. 23 Pretto was the highest player of the Northern Illinois Defense last week by Pro Football Focus with an 88.4 point. He was also very ranked in the Run Defense category and placed an 85.4 degree. Pretto played five games for the huskies last year after returning an injury. Prior to his time in Northern Illinois, he spent two seasons in Fordham and earned the third team All-Patriot League subjessions. Dareee Rogers, Junior broad recipient, no. 6 Rogers sustained the Huskies last week in receiving yards and faltered in seven catches for 73 Yards. He also had a hurry of 22 meters against the Holy Cross. In eight games last season, Rogers achieved 37 catches for 416 Yards and four touchdowns. In 2023 he was named a first team All-American as a return specialist, while he also caught a team-high 53 passes for 690 Yards. Defensive edition. Last season, the Huskies had the most bags in the Midden-American conference with 36. Two players scored a Pff-Pass Rush figure of more than 70 against Holy Cross. If Noord -Iillinois can replicate part of its success from last year in terms of Quarterback pressure, the Terps offensive line is tested. Quarterback Play. Northern Illinoiss Starting Quarterback, Josh Holtz, completed 12 0F only 18 steps for 101 yards and a interception against Holy Cross. The fact that the Statline was produced against FCS competence does not predict well for the Huskies against the Terps. Noord -Iillinois also had no powerful air raid last season, because Holtz and Backup Ethan Hampton were both in the lower three in the conference in passing yards in the bottom of the conference. 1 Malik Momentum. Head coach Michael Locksley referred on Tuesday that fans Washington should see getting better from week 1 to week 2. Although the eyes were certainly on Washington in his debut last Saturday, the control and the hype surrounding the young prospect will only intensify as he progresses throughout the season, and certainly under the Friday night lights of the Secu Stadium. 2. Will Michael Harris see more time? Junior Linebacker Michael Harris seemed ready to step into an important role at the Terps this season, but saw only five snaps on Saturday, according to Pff. Whether his role will continue to decrease or will not be something to check because someone has to wear the Linebacker who understands Daniel Wingate. 3. Will a pass catcher appear? Maryland spread the ball on Saturday, with 10 different recipients who recorded a reception. It will be interesting to see if Washington is settling on a clear favorite goal on Friday or whether the Snap counts of the recipient change in week 2 at all.

