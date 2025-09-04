Womens Tennis opens the 2025 season at Moore Invitational





Event: Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational

Where:Annapolis, md.

When:Friday Sunday

Ita Tournament -Site:Click

Live video: Click Bill & Sandra Moore InvitationalAnnapolis, md.Friday Sunday Fairfax, from. –The Tennis team of George Mason Dames will open the 2025-26 campaign this weekend on the 16th annual Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Patriots opened their season during the local tournament played in Annapolis, MD. The Patriots will compete this weekend against people of seven teams in the Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium and Tose Family Tennis Center this weekend, because the campaign of the tournament starts on Friday at noon. The competition on Saturday and Sunday is planned to start at 9 am The competition The line-up at the Moore Invitational includes Binghamton, Fairleigh Dickinson, George Mason, Lehigh, Mary Washington, Monmouth, Navy and St. Bonaventure. Seven of the eight teams also attended the 2024 edition of the Moore Invitational. Tournament -Information Singles Play will be split into five equals

Double competition has been set for three flights Schedule

Friday starting at noon: Main draw Double (up to semi -finals)

Main drawing Singles (up to quarter finals) Saturday starts at 9 am: Semi -final main drawing doubles

1 consolation round doubles

Quarter -final main drawing singles

Quarterfinal Comfort Singles

Semi -final Main drawing Singles

Semi -final Comfort Singles Sunday starting at 9 am: Main draw Dubble Finals

Main drawing Singles finals

Consolation singles finals Veteran grid All nine members in the current schedule return from the team of 2024-25. The seniors include Maitree Diksha Rout And Avleen Warraich . Juniors Cenan Liu ” Lakshya Motam ” Brooklyn Siegel ” Noelle Talak And Mary Young Also return to the team. The recurring second -year students are Maya Bayat And Shivaani Ganesh . Next George Mason will participate in the Bedford Cup, organized by the University of Maryland, 19-21 September in College Park.

