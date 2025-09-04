In the planning for a Hockey Hall of Fame from Minnesota

Chris Winkler may have been born in Wisconsin, but he lived in the Twin Cities for three decades.

Two of his three children have experienced the youth hockey programs here. Winkler has been a ticket holder of Minnesota Wild Season for 10 years.

Weve really embraced Minnesota, he said.

And he noticed that something was missing. In his travels for work for his asset management company, the 54-year-old was to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Heck, even the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame stood out. So when Winkler was connected to the local hockey legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Natalie Darwitz last winter, the sales pitch was easy.

I can't believe that I live in Minnesota, where everyone eats, sleeps and breathes hockey, and they don't have a hall of fame.

That is the same reaction that has 99 percent of the Minnesotans, Darwitz said.

Darwitz and others are now planning to correct it, where Darwitz becomes the CEO of the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame (Mnhhof), a non -profit 501 (C) (3). At the end of last month, the group announced plans to break the land in June 2026 on not only a Hall of Fame Museum, but also an interactive community hub of 120,000 square feet. The $ 70 million project includes a museum of 30,000 square feet with a great hall and five exhibition wings, a sunken ice rink, a performance hall, a restaurant with hockey theme and a bar.

The big opening is planned for May 2028, where the inaugural class comes somewhere after.

It is an ambitious enterprise, and Winkler, the CEO and President of Developer Consumer Science North, acknowledges that there are still important questions that still have to be answered.

Where will it be? The plan is somewhere in the footprint of Twin Cities, with a site that may be announced in the next 60 to 90 days. Winkler said they have investigated the feasibility of multiple sites and in deep discussions about one in particular. However, he also noted that since their announcement several cities have approached them for consideration.

How is it financed? The plan is for a mix of business sponsorship, private investments and financing from third parties, although Winkler has not revealed how far they are or who is the most important potential investors. He said they had several discussions with the Minnesota Wild, but that they are not current partners. De Mnhhof also talks to a bank with regard to some debt financing.

Were in a good place, Winkler said. The hockey community really embraces it.

Darwitz said that the Mnhhof received support from the Herb Brooks Foundation, with Brook's daughter, Kelly Brooks Paradise, first. She also said that the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto has been an important contact person who offers guidance and fundamental support. More than 100 men and women are part of an ambassador program for the project, from Neal Breken to Ryan McDonagh to Taylor Heise to Lou Nanne.

The American Hockey Hall of Fame is in Eveleth, Minnesota, but this will be a standing, separate museum for the state of hockey.

Every state has a kind of skill that they excel in something they are known for, Nanne said. We have a number of things here, but one of the things is a great legacy in the development of hockey players. The growth of the game has been incredible throughout the state. If you look at the competitions in each category with players playing in the NHL at the university, small programs, the State High School Tournament, which is unique, there is so many things to emphasize the game itself in Minnesota and the successes.

It is only useful to have this.

There are a few important employees of the non -profit, including Darwitz, President Andrew Heydt (former director of Team Operations) and vice president of partnerships Amy Hamilton. Three other members of Consumer Science Norths Staff Chief Real Estate Officer Mike Breese, CFO Dan Winkler and Steve Baima are also important figures. Baima is the project leader and connected last winter Darwitz and Chris Winkler and lets the ball roll.

Chris Winkler has been considering the idea since 2022, when he traded the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame and domain names as mnhhof.com.

This certainly served as an unexpectedly subsequent chapter for Darwitz, who was told in June 2024 that she would not return if PWHL Minnesota Frost General Manager shortly after they won the inaugural Walter Cup championship. When Darwitz was approached in the winter by Winklerers -employees, she jumped on a different chance of being involved in the game.

Life is so funny: one chapter prepares you for the next, said Darwitz. I look back and chuckle where my career brought me, from player, and then behind the bank to general manager. I think everything prepares you for the next phase. If you asked me four or five years ago, would I be in this place? I don't know if I would have been.

No matter how difficult it is to go through the public media, I think what happened to the PWHL, prepared me at the place where I am. I think that happens for nothing. I am super enthusiastic about this project. The sport has given us so much. Life is really complete circle about what we can return.

Darwitz said that the hall will have its first inductions until the building is open, and they are not sure how big the inaugural class will be. There are numerous qualified candidates. Nanne said that John Mariucci would be his first choice. Darwitz said they don't want the first class to be big, so that they can keep it special. They work on putting together a selection committee and criteria, although it sounds like you don't have to come from Minnesota to come in (for example, Nanne also seems an easy choice).

In addition to an annual Hall of Fame Gala/Induction, Darwitz said that they want to organize Jamborees and College/High School Spotlight games. There will also be a concert location in the complex. A diehard hockey fan can even get married there, she joked.

We don't just want a brick-and-mortar museum, we bleed hockey, so what else can we influence the community? Darwitz said. We want the game to grow. Were biased that we feel that we have something surprising with hockey sport. People will find out and want this to happen.

(Renderings thanks to the Mnhhof)