Here is the schedule for the Play-Off Bracket of 2025-26. This is the second year that the CFP used a size of 12 teams.

Games are planned on December 19, 2025 to January 19, 2026, with the first round on December 19-20, quarterfinals on December 31-Jan. 1, semi-final on January 8-9 and finally the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardenens, FLA. View the full schedule below.

2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites

First round (December 19-20) on campus Friday December 19 : One game Saturday December 20 : Three games

Quarterfinals (December 31, Jan. 1) Wednesday December 31 : Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas) | 7:30 PM | ESPN Thursday January 1 : Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.) | 12 pm | ESPN Thursday January 1 : Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California) | 4 pm ESPN Thursday January 1 : Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) | 8 pm ESPN

Semi-finals (8-9 January) Thursday, January 8 : Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.) | 7:30 PM | ESPN Friday, January 9 : Peach Bowl (Atlanta) | 7:30 PM | ESPN

CFP National Championship Monday, January 19 In Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FLA. | 7:30 PM | ESPN



Here is the history of the Playoff National Championship Game of the University Football.

Year

Year

(Pin date) Game Location 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2020 No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California 2024 No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Houston, Texas 2025 No. 8 Ohio State 34No. 7 Notre Dame 23 Atlanta, Georgia

Future CFP National Championship Game locations

2026 : January 19 Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida)

: January 19 Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) 2027: January 25 Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)

2023-24 Playoff scores for University Football, results

The 15-0 Michigan Wolverines Downen Downden one of the most efficient violations in the University Football and ended their perfect season by winning their first football national title since 1997. Michigan at the top Washington, 34-13, in the 2023-24 CFP National Championship match.

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy showed his arm as well as his legs while he threw 140 meters and his longest Carry on 22 Yards on a crucial third and long clocks in the third quarter. With an important interception of the third quarter, Defensive Back Will Johnson earned defensive MVP. Blake Corum attracted the same jersey number as Johnson (no. 2) and earned attacking MVP after the mess up of 134 hurrying. He also added two hasty touchdowns to count 58 of his career a school record. He concluded during the trophy ceremony: “Things were completed.”

In his ninth season at the helm of his Alma Mater, head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, collected his first national championship with the Wolverines. The match has closed the 10-year-old Stint of the Vier-Team College Football Playoff, with the Playoff extension to 12 teams for the 2024-25 season.