



Philadelphia The field hockey team of the University of Pennsylvania will open the season this weekend against number 2 North Carolina and Old Dominion in Princeton, NJ De Quakers compete against the Tar Heels on Friday at 3.30 pm and the princes on Sunday at 11 am Game 1: Penn (0-0, 0-0 Ivy League) vs. no. 2 North Carolina (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

Friday 5 September | 3.30 pm Princeton, NJ

Live statistics Game 2: Penn vs. Old Dominion (1-1, 0-0 Big East)

Sunday, September 7 | 11 am Princeton, NJ

Live statistics Penn vs. North Carolina

The Quakers and the Tar Heels meet for the ninth time, where UNC wins all eight previous matchups. North Carolina ends last season and ends on one match for an NCAA championship match and goes into the season with high expectations, because they are number 2 in the survey of the national coaches for the preseason. Penn vs. Old Dominion

The Quakers and the Monarchs only quadrates for the second time ever, with the last matchup that took place in 1988. ODU made Penn in the semi -final round of the NCAA tournament at Franklin Field on the way to securing a national championship. Quaker Nototemeal The red and blue start a new era with first -year head coach Scott Tupper at the helm.

at the helm. Tupper has spent the last four years as an assistant coach of the staff of the University of Maryland, where he helped the Terrapins to four NCAA Championship performances in Leiden, including two runs to the semi -final and a Big ten Championship.

Penn returns eight players who participated in all 16 games last season.

Senior Julia Ryan Earned second team All-Iivy last season after leading the team in points (18) and binding the team leader in goals (6).

Earned second team All-Iivy last season after leading the team in points (18) and binding the team leader in goals (6). Senior Livia Losser Patched Ryan's six goals last season (6); She also led the Quakers in Schoten on Doel (19) and game-winning goals (2).

Patched Ryan's six goals last season (6); She also led the Quakers in Schoten on Doel (19) and game-winning goals (2). Senior goalkeeper Ruby de Frees returns after starting all 16 games last year; She recorded 66 Saves in 2024 and played all except eight minutes in the cage.

returns after starting all 16 games last year; She recorded 66 Saves in 2024 and played all except eight minutes in the cage. Senior Philine Klas The team led in minutes played by a field player last season (992).

The team led in minutes played by a field player last season (992). Junior Sydney Mandato was selected for the National Indoor Field Hockey World Cup selection of 2025 United States. Explore the Tar Heels North Carolina arrives in the weekend after he has won on two top 15 enemies in #7 Michigan (3-0) and #15 Iowa (4-1) in the ACC-BIG Ten Challenge in Iowa City 29 and 31 August.

Dani Mendez, Kara Heck and Ryleigh Heck lead the Tar Heels with two goals each. Mendez also has two assists, a total of six points in two games.

Goalies Merritt Skubisz and Katie Wimmer have started a competition so far and combine for 11 Saves. Wimmer is 2-0 with seven Saves and has not allowed a goal in 60 minutes.

Wimmer was a graduate student, a three -year -old letter winner in Columbia, where she was appointed Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Charly Bruder led the country last season in goals per game (1.29).

UNC led the country in scoring the average (4.05) and scored margin (3.50) last year. Explore the princes Old Dominion enters the weekend with a 1-1 record after he fell to VCU in his season opener, 3-2 in the extension, followed by a dominant 6-0 win against William & Mary on Sunday.

Josie Painter is Odu's leading scorer with three goals in two games. One of the scores turned out to be the game winner over the tribe. Sanci Molkenboer has efficiently distributed the ball with a team that leads three assists and added a goal.

In the net, goalkeeper Suus Broers has only allowed three goals for a goals against average (GAA) of 1.43, a total of five rescues.

The monarchs ended last season with a 11-6 record and ranked tenth in the country in scoring margin of the victory (1.33).

Three players were selected in the NFHCA -Vollijst (brothers, Sian Emslie, Serena Langendoen). Follow @pennfieldhockey on X and on Instagram for the newest about Penn Field Hockey and on the web on pennathletics.com. #Fightonpenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2025/9/4/field-hockey-clashes-with-2-unc-old-dominion-to-open-2025-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos