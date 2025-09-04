3 players, 2 matchups and 1 prediction for Virginia Football in NC State

Well, that was fun! After an encouraging 48-7 trouncing by Coastal Carolina, the Virginia Cavaliers have a greater task: NC State on the road.

As you may have heard now, this is one non-conference Matchup between the few ACC teams. Shoutout to the re -perception of the conference and last minute planning adjustments!

Anyway, every match is crucial for Tony Elliott and its long-term implications as head coach of the UVA football program. Under Elliott De Hoos peaked over five victories in 2024, and as far as many see it, everything would put less than seven victories in the regular season of 2025 (except that one of those victories against Virginia Tech, perhaps) would put writing on the wall for him.

NC State held in their opening match opposite East Carolina, 24-17. The Wolfpack started with an impressive 17-0 lead in the first half, which decreased which was a hard-fought, emotional match. Dave Doerens -boys eventually gained their foot from the gas, so that the pirates could give a respectable show, but the consensus among those who watched the game was that NCSU was clearly the better team.

Here is what you need to know about this upcoming matchup:

Bailey comes from an irregular but impressive first -year season, and a similar week one, where he completed 24 of his 34 passes for 318 Yards, a touchdown and a interception, while adding 21 yards and a home call to the ground.

Bailey is an excellent runner, and especially difficult to bring the open field with its 6-foot-6, 210 pound frame and open field invalidity. Even if that element is included, Bailey is more than able to sit in the bag and make accurate throws down. He showed the ability to stay ready and to get into the link several times in his first -year season.

It must be said that there are still times when Baileys Youth appears to be clear. He threw 10 interceptions in 2024 and added another to the game of East Carolina, which contains no more throws that could easily have been sales. Bailey tends to stare recipients who have clearly noticed opponents in their exploration.

Looking at CJ Bailey is an experience and we can expect that we will see some high highlights and low lows during a certain game.

Given how rarer it is to give a large production back to a skill position in the University Football, Joly's return for his senior season is one of the best things that NC State has achieved this out of season. After a sample year at UConn in 2023, Joly built his success in 2024 for the peloton, and dragged 43 passes for 661 Yards and four touchdowns.

As another man who goes well for his size, the 6-foot-3, 251-ponder is an exceptional route buyer and in particular a deep threat. The distinctions for Joly for the preseason are stacked for Joly: First-Team All-Accord and on the watch list for the John Mackey Award (best tight end in college Football) and Betnikoff Award (best receiver of the Nations). Analysts currently project Joly as a day two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is definitely a player to watch.

In part II of our edition of weird things that exist alone in the University Football, I present your Brandon Cleveland, which was suspended last week for the first half of the opening game because of his participation in a fight versus Ecuinin the season finale of 2024. While the 6-foot-4, 315 pound he played, his previous Tackle, his previous tackle, his previous tackle, his previous tackle was relatively in work, his previous tackle, his previous tackle, are relatively in work, his previous tackle of the work, his previous tackle of the work, his previous tackle, his previous tackle of the work of the work, his previous tackle, his previous tackle, his previous tackle, his work was relatively in work, his work was silent in the two-quarter tackle.

Cleveland is the embodiment of traditional nose equipment, someone who will only pick up moderate sink but is especially disturbing in the run game. ECUs between the tackles ground attack was kept at a distance, and this was especially the case for the second half, where the Wolfpack defense did not allow any run of 10+ meters.

Let Chandler Morris sit back in the bag and cook

Although NC State generally has a solid defense, there are some clear weaknesses that opponents can exploit with this selection. In particular, they can be aggressive for an error, biting on double movements or about committing Run -Fits. Speedy Wideouts such as Cam Ross can possibly exploit that, especially without a man like Aydan White in the Wolfpack Secondary. Tahhe Play Action will be the best friend on Saturday afternoon.

The attacking line that Morris gives clean bags consistently is the key to maximizing this potential benefit. In the monster of one week we have, the Cavaliers dominated in the trenches and the Wolfpack generated somewhat limited pressure. Again, the intensity of this week, however, will be a completely different animal.

Minimize NC States Downfield Passing Game

John Rudzinskis number one priority has always limited the explosiveness, but bad corner play game threw things off the rails in 2024. 2025 is on a nice start, because Coastals Longest Play in the opener was a 24-year pass in dirt time. NC State brings much more to the table in that respect.

CJ Bailey was previously called an experience and part of that experience will be a boom-of-bust downfield shots. The previously discussed Justin Joly and Speedster Wideout Wesley Grimes can pull a 60+ Yarder in a heartbeat.

Search for Rudzinski to open with a healthy diet of quarters and cover two looks, so that the right adjustments are made based on what the game entails. A deeper group of external corners, plus an emerging Balhawking safety in Ethan Minter, should offer some reassurance.

In a game that is very entertaining for the neutral fan, and very stressful for the UvA believers, the hoos escapes with a 27-23 win.

