Naomi Osaka is on a mission and climbs back. Tennis missed her. Enscape

New York earlier this week, Naomi Osaka said reporters who covered the US open that she did not like the expression of the expression to frame this phase of her career.

I am not sure what I should call the journey differently from a player who at some point was considered a dominant presence in ladies knowledge.

Osaka was number 1 in 2019 at the age of 23. She then experienced an up and down spiral in her professional and personal life with motherhood, depression and fear.

Let's say we make a compromise and say that Osaka, 27, does not return but climbs back to the top.

On Wednesday, before another partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Jr. Stadium, Osaka Karolna Muchov defeated in a gritty ladies singles quarter -final competition. With the victory, Osaka will make her first US Open semi -final performance since 2020 when she won her second US Open title and third Grand Slam in general.

Osakas Match with Muchov was a snapshot of how her last years have been: quickly jumping out and then confronted with a series of breaking points. In the recent past she may have broken, but not during this current run. She was broken in the ninth game of the second set.

In the recent past, this was perhaps enough to completely throw her out of her game, activate outbursts and broken rackets. Instead, Osaka roared back and broke Muchov. She eventually won a tiebreaker to win the game.

If you would ask me if I had won something after I became a mother, I think I am much more focused than before, Osaka said after Wednesday match.

Naomi Osaka in action on day 11 of the US Open on Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 3 September. Robert Prange/Getty images

On Thursday evening match, her first semi -final Grand Slam -performance since 2021. That year, Osaka surprised the sports world at the French Open when she withdrew after the first round after she announced that she would step away for spiritual reasons of tennis.

Around the same time, the United States Gymnast Simone Biles drawn the world's most dominant female athlete attention to psychological problems at the 2021 Olympic Games when she withdrew from the women's team Gymnastics Final after experiencing the Twisties (a mental situation that makes a gymnast while they are disoriented). Biles and Osakas public discussions about their respective struggles in mental health care have contributed to a conversation about the importance of maintenance of mental health, not only among top athletes, but also among the general public.

Last year at the Paris Olympic Games, Biles stormed back with a revenge and handed in a historic version, with three gold medals. Now Osaka may be back. With two more victories, she can win her first Grand Slam title in almost five years.

Osaka has already fueled the excitement and enthusiasm that the tennis company has missed: her charisma, her zen-like presence, her sense of fashion and of course winning her.

Winning is of the utmost importance and Osakas Klimt is difficult.

After he withdrew from the French Open in 2021, Osaka Wimbledon skipped. At the US Open that year she lost in the third round; On the Australian Open 2022 she again lost in the third round; At the French Open 2022 she suffered a loss of the first round. She skipped Wimbledon and at the US Open 2022 she lost in the first round. She missed the 2023 season because of the pregnancy.

On Wednesday she told reporters that her time opened her eyes.

I learned that I love tennis much more than I thought I did, and I learned that I really like challenges, she said.

You know, it's like a video game. You pick it up and even if you lose a level, you just start again and keep going until you finally win. It is sometimes a bit difficult, but I wouldn't trade it.

This year she retired in the third round in the Australian Open, lost Open in the first round in the French and lost in the third round in Wimbledon.

What I admire about Osaka, however, goes beyond her results. I admire her consciousness and compassion.

Naomi Osaka (left) wipes the tears away while Serena Williams (Right) supports her in the final of the ladies singles on 8 September 2018 in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty images

Three Osaka episodes fall on that make the point about her grace and compassion. The first happened in 2018 when Osaka, when 20, won her first Grand Slam by beating Serena Williams, a player she grew up. The match became an ugly battle between Williams and the referee, who removed Williams twice.

Osaka was never able to fully enjoy her victory. At the end of the match, Pro-Serena fans felt so much that Osaka felt forced to apologize before the trophy ceremony and said: I know everyone welcomed for her, and I am sorry that it had to end that way. She then thanked fans for watching the competition.

Grace and class.

Williams, who showed her own grace and class, comforted a tearing Osaka and demanded that the crowd showed her respect and allowed her to enjoy the moment.

A year later, Osaka made a similar gesture after beating the then 15-year-old Coco Gauff after their third round match that Osaka won easily. Like a big sister, Osaka comforted a tearful Gauff and he insisted that she accompanied herself at the Center Court.

Grace and class.

The third Osaka moment took place at the opening in 2020 at the peak of the Coronavirus Pandemie when we were all masked. During the tournament, Osaka wore a series of customized black face masks who wore the name of a black person who was murdered by law enforcement officials or white civilian guards: Breonna Taylor one day, then Elia McClain, then Ahmail Arbery Castel and Tamir, George Floyy.

Grace, class and consciousness. Osaka does not sleep behind the wheel.

Osaka then won her second consecutive US Open Championship and illustrated the power of athletes who use their platform to give energy to resisting tyranny.

We now need that more than ever, although times have changed.

The person who won her first US Open at the age of 20 in 2018 is a completely different person than the 27-year-old who will play in the US Open Semifinals on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Osaka hit the third placed gauff, now 21. This time there was no reassuring. This was about tennis, about competition. Gauff won the US Open title in 2023, the year that Osaka had her daughter, Shai. Osaka is on a mission to reclaim territory. The door to a title seemed to be open a bit wider on Wednesday when no. 2 seeds Iga Witek in the quarterfinals of Amanda Anisimova was upset.

I go to Osaka; I pull for the story. I attract inspiration at a time when there is a total, unapologetic war on the very diversity that Osaka represents. Her mother, Tamaki, is Japanese and her father, Leonard Francois, is Haitian.

Call it what you like to come back or climb back, we missed Osaka. I missed her. Tennis missed her.

Were all just happy that she is back.