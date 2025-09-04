



No. 11 Syracuse versus No. 16 Rutgers: Friday | September 5 | 1 pm Columbus, Ohio | Buckeye Varsity Field

Watch live: Big Ten Network Plus

Live statistics: Click here Friday | September 5 | 1 pm Columbus, Ohio | Buckeye Varsity Field No. 11 Syracuse versus No. 13 Ohio State: Sunday | September 7 | 2 pm Columbus, Ohio | Buckeye Varsity Field

Watch live: ACC -Network Extra

Live statistics: Click here Twitter:@Cusefh

Instagram: @Cusefh

Syracuse Left: Comments | News Schedule | Schedule

Rutgers Left: Notes|News|Grille |Schedule

Ohio State Links: Notes|News|Grille |Schedule From the beginning – Time to go on the road for Syracuse Field Hockey as the number 11 orange head for Central Ohio for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this weekend.

– The Orange look at two top-20 BIG to opponents on Buckeye Varsity Field, who led on Friday (1 p.m.) with no. 16 Rutgers before he passes host no. 13 Ohio State on Sunday (2 p.m.).

– Both games will be streamed this weekend at Big Ten Network Plus with live statistics via Ohiostatebuckeyes.com.

– This will be Syracuse's first trip in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since he joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013.

-The Orange comes from a hot start of the 2025 season and pick on Friday with Lock Haven 15-0 before he sends Fairfield 5-2 on Sunday.

-The game against the Buckeyes contains two of the most explosive violations in the early stages of the season, sees a Syracuse team that on average has a national-best 10.0 goals per match against an OHIO State team that has 8.00 goals per match, bound for the second in the country. With a victory Friday – Syracuse would win his third game in a row, the best opening bacon of competitions under head coach Lynn Farquhar Since her first year at the helm, going 5-0 to open 2023.

-The Orange would win back-to-back matches for the first time since the claim of 11 consecutive victories of 2004-2017 about the Scarlet Knights, the majority of which came from the team during the Big East Rivality Days.

-improvement Syracuse to 3-1-0 against Big Ten-Teams under head coach Lynn Farquhar .

– Run Syracuse's neutral place winning series against Rutgers up to four in a row, with the previous three victories in Storrs, Connecticut (2010), Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (2001) and Boston, Massachusetts (1995). The orange is 3-2-0 on neutral locations of all time against the Scarlet Knights. Fill the score leaf – The Syracuse attack was an unstoppable force during the opening of the weekend, so that 20 goals were achieved against two games.

– 'Cuse leads the country in goals per match, on average a 10.0 outing, while on average 31.0 points per game, also a national best.

– Bo van Kempen Later called ACC OFFIVESIVE Player of the Week, scored nine goals in those two games against Lock Haven and Fairfield, including Six Against Lock Haven, a program record and most for an ACC player since at least 2017.

– Strunk suffers Also stamped her name in the Syracuse record books and made six assists against Lock Haven.

– Despite the 15-0 result, it was not a school record for goals in a match; Syracuse buried 16 goals against Big East Foe Georgetown during the regular 2008 season.

– Almost half of the Syracuse schedule offered points during the opening weekend, because 12 different orange yielded at least one point in the weekend. Protect Coyne – Just like a bank vault, you have to protect the Coyne.

– De Oranje is a clean start for the 2025 season and go 2-0 during the opening weekend.

– Under head coach Lynn Farquhar Syracuse is 12-5 in JS Coyne Stadium.

-Last season, the Orange went home 6-2 thanks to back-to-back victories over Stanford and no. 18 California late in the season.

-Syracuse went 4-3 in JS Coyne Stadium in 2023 and suffered from his first home setback since the end of the 2021 season in the Virginia match.

– That double loss of overtime hours against No. 6 Virginia in 2023 broke a 13-game home winning streak in the middle of last season.

-Since the new surface in JS Coyne Stadium was installed in 2016, after the national championship of the team, the Orange gathered a general record of 54-20 (.730) in Coyne and a regular season record of 46-17 (.730).

-Syracuse has two perfect house regular seasons in that period: 9-0 in 2022 and 6-0 in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cuse.com/news/2025/9/4/acc-big-ten-challenge-awaits-field-hockey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos